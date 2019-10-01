Winshuttle’s Online User Community grows to over 2,000 members in first year; proving the value of peer-to-peer connections in enterprise software

Winshuttle users worldwide have embraced the online platform as another way to learn, and solve business problems unique to their function, industry or SAP use case

/EIN News/ -- Bothell, Wash., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshuttle, the leading SAP-centric data management and robotic process automation platform provider, is pleased to share the success of the Winshuttle online community. Developed to amplify the power of its robust user community globally, the online community brings together Winshuttle customers, partners and employees with 50% of its members residing outside of the U.S.

According to Gartner, 90% of corporate strategies will explicitly mention information as a critical enterprise asset by 2020*. This puts Winshuttle customers in a pivotal role in their organizations as stewards of the company’s data.

“Winshuttle customers are in an important position to drive digital transformation through better data stewardship and process automation,” said John Pierson, Winshuttle CEO. “It’s through networking with peers and learning different approaches to business problems that our customers can catapult their organizations and even their careers. We’re absolutely delighted to see the level of engagement, networking and enthusiasm for the online community in its first year.”

The online community offers several features to foster connections and facilitate collaboration. The directory allows users to connect by industry, SAP expertise, product ownership, geography and more. They can access local user group communities, join in discussions and access/post to a library that houses prebuilt scripts, templates and solutions that can help them get up to speed faster. Users can access over 100 e-learning training modules available. The online community also enables feedback for product enhancements that will help influence future product roadmaps – leveraging the expertise the Winshuttle customers have gained over the last 15+ years.

*source: Gartner: “Why Data and Analytics are Key to Data Transformation,” March 8, 2019.

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with SAP using Excel, streamline SAP business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and the SAP landscape, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects.

Learn more about Winshuttle’s SAP data management solutions by visiting www.winshuttle.com

Mary Lee Winshuttle 4255276639 mary.lee@winshuttle.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.