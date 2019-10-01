Sunwing top-rated resort, Riu Ocho Rios, now features new ‘Splash Water World’ water park together with fully refurbished facilities

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is pleased to announce that Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica has completed renovations and added a ‘Splash Water World’ water park, a first for the resort chain in Jamaica, together with a host of additional enhancements including new accommodation options. In addition, this top-rated property also now features completely refurbished facilities, restaurants and guestrooms which now all have Wi-Fi.



Located on Mammee Bay’s sparkling white-sand shores, Riu Ocho Rios now benefits from extended resort areas and enhanced entertainment offerings. In addition to the brand-new ‘Splash Water World’ water park, the resort has also revamped the pool area, which now has five pools, two swim-up bars and DJ booth by the beach area. The resort has also added a new indoor playground at the RiuLand kids club complete with maze and ball pit, together with a new teens hangout, Riu4U, and a new RiuFit facility to help travellers keep up with their workout regimens during their tropical getaway. Plus, with convenient flights to Jamaica from 16 departure airports across Canada, it’s even easier than ever for travellers to Vacation Better at Riu Ocho Rios when they book with Sunwing.

Vacationers can now choose from four different on-site dining options with the addition of Kulinarium, a new à la carte restaurant specializing in fusion dishes, as well as Pepe’s Food, a new Jamaican jerk barbeque station located in the pool area. All existing restaurants and bars have also been updated with contemporary décor for a fresh look. In addition, all existing guestrooms have been refurbished with modern décor and the resort has added newly-built family rooms bringing the total number of accommodation options to 901 rooms.

As an exclusive vacation provider of RIU Hotels and Resorts, when customers book their vacation package with the Signature Collection by Sunwing they’ll enjoy a host of exclusive RIU®-topia perks including welcome cocktails, unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

