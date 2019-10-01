Women in dentistry unite in Chicago this week at event hosted by Lucy Hobbs Project, Cameo Dental Specialists

October 3-5 at The Blackstone, Benco Dental’s annual celebration honors 6 exemplary women, features 9 inspirational speakers and supports Let It Be Us

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week in Chicago, The Lucy Hobbs Project, in partnership with Cameo Dental Specialists, will celebrate six outstanding women in dentistry. On October 3-5, The Blackstone Hotel, 636 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605 will welcome Benco Dental’s 7th annual Celebration named in tribute to Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry. Last minute registration is still open. Click here.

“Each year, The Lucy Hobbs Project celebrates women’s achievements in dentistry,” said Rachel Pugh, Branding and Communications Manager for Benco Dental. “Our goal is to gather leaders in the profession to discuss relevant issues and overall well being. We want our guests to leave feeling uplifted, knowing they’ve gained insight to benefit their dental practices and themselves.”



Three days of events, with a focus on Mind+Body+Soul, will include panel discussions, three Continuing Education credits, and opportunities to give back, while inviting the project’s members — and all women in dentistry — to “Achieve Your Personal Best Balance, at Home & Work”. Seven outstanding women in dentistry — Dr. Vladana Babcic Tal, Dr. Carrie Etheredge, Amanda Frankini, RDH, Dr. Julie Arabia, Dr. Sheila Farahani, Dr. Betsy Carmack, and Nicole Zwiercan, RDH — will share their insights as panelists. Activities throughout will support Let It Be Us, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the mission of adoption and education of children in Illinois foster care.



As a high point, The Project will honor six women selected as award recipients for setting new benchmarks in the dental profession:

Industry Icon Award, Linda Miles , CSP, CMC, Speaker, Consultant, Author, AskLindaMiles.com, Estero, Florida

, Speaker, Consultant, Author, Clinical Expert Award, Deborah V. George, DDS, Executive Vice President and Chief Dental Officer , Jessie Trice Community Health System, Miami, Florida

, Humanitarian Award, Tesa Jolly, DDS , Dr. Tesa Jolly Family Dentistry, Pulaski, Tennessee

, Innovator Award, Cathy J. Grinham, RDH , Public Health Dental Hygienist, Visiting Dental Associates of Massachusetts, Assonet, Massachusetts

, Mentor Award, Carole Ann Palmer, Ed.D., RD, LDN , Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

, Woman to Watch Award, Charmaine Ng, DMD, Healthright360, San Francisco, California



Powered by Benco Dental and 10,000 members strong, The Lucy Hobbs Project encourages dental professionals to become part of the movement that is changing the face of dentistry through networking, innovation and giving back. Named for Dr. Lucy Hobbs Taylor, the woman who, in 1866, became the first American female to earn a degree in dentistry, this national project aims to bring women together from all facets of the dental profession – dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, receptionists, sales representatives and others.

Upcoming at The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, Illinois and included in the $199 ticket price:

Thursday, October 3: Afternoon reception and optional art tours at the hotel

Afternoon reception and optional art tours at the hotel Friday, October 4: Full day of panels, speakers and the Celebration ceremony honoring six Lucy Hobbs Project award recipients

Full day of panels, speakers and the Celebration ceremony honoring six Lucy Hobbs Project award recipients Saturday, October 5: AnelodyTice, LMP, CCST will lead a Gyrokinesis session followed by give-back activity to benefit Let It Be Us.

There is still time to register. Click here.

To attend the 7th Annual Celebration of Women in Dentistry, host a regional event, or take part in a Lucy Hobbs Project YOU event at a dental school, contact Event Coordinator Ali Riviello at 570-602-7068 or ariviello@benco.com.

Free to join, The Lucy Hobbs Project invites women in dentistry to use their voices as a force for change. To learn more about previous winners of The Lucy Hobbs Project® Award, or to sign up for The Lucy Hobbs Project®, visit: www.lucyhobbscelebration.com

