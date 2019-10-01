Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call and discuss its third quarter 2019 results and its business outlook for the remainder of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call via telephone at (334) 777-6978. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET via telephone at (888) 203-1112, passcode number 2789586, or via webcast on the Company’s website through December 6, 2019.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 77 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 48,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Gee Lingberg

Senior Vice President

240.744.5275

Tejal Engman

Vice President

240.744.5116



