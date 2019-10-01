Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation announces the appointment of Michele Hassid to its Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to welcome Michele Hassid to our Board of Directors." says David L. Payne, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westamerica Bancorporation. “Michele’s extensive financial background will enhance our Board’s capabilities and her unique insights will help contribute to our continued growth and financial performance.”

Ms. Hassid joined Eckhoff and Company in 1990 and currently serves as Managing Partner and is also a Partner at Eckhoff Wealth Management. EAC and EWM offer comprehensive tax, advisory and financial planning services to clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Ms. Hassid assists clients with their financial and operational needs by developing solutions with integrated knowledge from personal experience as an entrepreneur, and utilizing expertise and resources from multiple disciplines within or affiliated with the company.

Ms. Hassid graduated with honors from San Francisco State University with a B.A. in Accounting and is a graduate of the San Rafael Leadership Institute. She holds both a CPA certificate and CGMA certification. Additionally, Ms. Hassid has memberships with AICPA, CALCPA, is a board member of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce and is a Finance Committee member for Congregation Ner Tamid in San Francisco. Outside of work, she enjoys entertaining friends and family, cooking, gardening, and volunteering at various not-for-profit organizations.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

