Kezar Life Sciences Announces Presentations of Four Abstracts at the 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting

“The selection of four abstracts featuring data with our first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, KZR-616, underscores Kezar’s unique ability to translate novel science into viable treatment options for patients living with severe autoimmune diseases,” said Christopher Kirk, PhD, Kezar’s President and Chief Scientific Officer. “We’re thrilled to highlight the growing body of data supporting KZR-616’s favorable risk/benefit profile and its potential to treat a number of these debilitating and underserved diseases.”

Summarized below are the abstract titles that have been selected for poster presentations. The abstracts are available online on the conference website . Additional details will be presented at the meeting and are under embargo until November 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM (ET). All poster presentations will also be made available on the Company’s investor relations site following the conference.

Abstract Number 85: Selective Inhibition of the Immunoproteasome with KZR-616 Blocks Multiple Cell Signaling Pathways, Plasma Cell Signatures and Myeloid Cell Associated Damage in the NZB/W Lupus Nephritis Model

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 11:00am

Poster Session: SLE – Animal Models

Abstract Number 2520: Treatment of SLE Patients with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Results from the First 3 Cohorts of an Open-Label Phase 1b Dose Escalation Trial

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 11:00am

Poster Session: SLE – Clinical Poster III: Treatment

Abstract Number 2528: Profiling of Gene Expression, Immune Cell Subtypes, and Circulating Protein Biomarkers in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients Treated with the Selective Immunoproteasome Inhibitor, KZR-616

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 11:00am

Poster Session: SLE – Clinical Poster III: Treatment

Abstract Number 2530: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of a Lyophilized Drug Product of KZR-616, a Selective Inhibitor of the Immunoproteasome

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 11:00am

Poster Session: SLE – Clinical Poster III: Treatment



About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Pre-clinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Phase 1b clinical trial results in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus provide early evidence that KZR-616 potentially avoids adverse effects caused by currently marketed non-selective proteasome inhibitors, which we believe prevent them from being utilized as a chronic treatment in autoimmune disorders. Phase 2 trials have commenced for the treatment of lupus nephritis (MISSION study), dermatomyositis and polymyositis (PRESIDIO study), and autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia (MARINA study).

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar plans to nominate an initial clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program before the end of the year. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Kezar’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, (i) the ongoing development of KZR-616 and it’s potential to have broad immunomodulatory activity while avoiding immunosuppression, (ii) the potential of immunoproteasome inhibition for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, and (iii) the nomination of a clinical candidate for the protein secretion program before the end of the year. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Kezar’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Kezar assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

