StorageVault Completes Acquisition of Toronto and Barrie Stores for $26.2 Million; Achieves 200 Store Milestone

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, further to its May 14, 2019 and May 29, 2019 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of all of the storage assets, property and business used in two stores located in Toronto and Barrie (the “Acquisition”) for an aggregate purchase price of $26.2 million. The Acquisition is an arm’s length transaction.



The purchase price for the Acquisition was paid with mortgage financing and funds on hand.

StorageVault now owns and manages 201 stores across Canada, and of these, 151 are owned by StorageVault.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 201 storage stores in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 151 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 8 million rentable square feet.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.