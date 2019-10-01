Etrion Presents at Pareto Securities Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Conference

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco A. Northland, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Conference in Stockholm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4:45 pm Central European Time.



A copy of the presentation will be available on Etrion’s website at www.etrion.com

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. Etrion also has several projects in the backlog and pipeline at different stages of development in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:05 p.m. CET on October 1, 2019.



