Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ®: BDGE), the holding company for BNB Bank (“BNB”), announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2019.



Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 results. Instructions on accessing the call will be provided in the Company’s earnings release.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $4.7 billion, operates 40 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Contact: John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (631) 537-1000, ext. 7290



