Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 18, 2019 (the “Meeting”).



The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, all of which were approved: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2020 fiscal year; (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

A total of 13,353,764 Common Shares of the 21,192,004 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.01% of the Common Shares.

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Craig Campbell, Joseph Leeder, Andrew Coles, Stewart Lyons, Carol Osler, Elizabeth Cynthia Tripp and Sam Duboc, will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

“I would like to thank Mr. Leland Verner for his 16 years of dedication to the company and shareholders including his service as Chair of the Board. I am also appreciative of his personal guidance over the last 18 months. We wish Mr. Verner nothing but success in all future endeavours," said Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante Logixx.

“I am very pleased to announce that Mr. Drew Coles has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors,” said Craig Campbell. Mr. Coles joined the Board in December 2017.

The company is also pleased to welcome Mr. Sam Duboc as the newest member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Duboc is currently Chair and CEO of MindBeacon Health Group. Some of Mr. Duboc’s other professional experience can be highlighted as a co-founder of EdgeStone Capital Partners, one of Canada’s largest leading private equity firms, and co-founder of the Loyalty Group Inc (now LoyaltyOne), the parent company of Air Miles Reward Program and past Chair of the Business Development Bank of Canada. “Mr. Duboc is an excellent addition to our Board, his experience in allocating capital and building businesses will be invaluable as we execute on our strategy and planned growth phase. Welcome!” said Drew Coles, Chair.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated August 19, 2019, which is available under Avante’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

