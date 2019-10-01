Uniti Group Inc. Elects Carmen Perez-Carlton to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the appointment of Carmen Perez-Carlton to the Company's Board of Directors, increasing the size of the Company's Board from five to six members.



“It is my pleasure to welcome Carmen to our Board, and I look forward to the valuable knowledge and experience she will bring to Uniti as we continue to grow and develop our existing portfolio of premier communication infrastructure assets,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Perez-Carlton most recently served as an independent advisor to Crown Castle, Inc. Prior to her role at Crown Castle, Ms. Perez-Carlton served as the President of FPL FiberNet, LLC, a provider of fiber-based communications services with networks throughout Florida and Texas. FPL FiberNet was acquired by Crown Castle in 2017. Ms. Perez-Carlton serves on several boards and committees, including Baptist Health South Florida. Ms. Perez-Carlton holds a BBA in Accounting from Florida International University.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 570 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

bill.ditullio@uniti.com



