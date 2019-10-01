Chevron Donates $500,000 to Help Teachers in the Greater Houston Area Restore Classroom Learning After Severe Flooding

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 – In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. announced it will donate $500,000 to help support local public schools in select cities and neighborhoods of the Greater Houston area. The donation will be applied to help fund eligible classroom projects posted on DonorsChoose.org through Chevron’s Fuel Your School program.

During this time of need, Chevron has made changes to the program to better serve this affected area. To assist in the region’s recovery, Chevron will not base the program’s funding in select cities and neighborhoods of the Greater Houston area on fuel sales. Instead, Chevron will donate $500,000 for the program in this area toward eligible projects posted on DonorsChoose.org. Fuel Your School project eligibility requirements will still apply.

“With so many Greater Houston area communities impacted by this tragedy – many of which are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – it’s important for us to support recovery efforts,” said Damon Echevarria, Chevron’s vice president of Americas Products, East and Latin America. “We’re proud to support local teachers and students and are committed to helping them rebuild their classrooms by helping to provide the resources needed to restore learning.”

Chevron encourages public school teachers in select cities and neighborhoods of the Greater Houston area to submit classroom project requests to Donorschoose.org for needed supplies and education materials, including project requests for STEM resources and student-life essentials, such as clothing, personal hygiene products and food. This can also include materials to help rebuild their classrooms.

The 2019 Fuel Your School project submission period opened on Sept. 30, 2019, at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Eligible classroom projects will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis, in the order in which the projects are received and posted on DonorsChoose.org by teachers from throughout the participating schools.

