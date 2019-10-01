The Accent Coach Announces That Emotional Awareness Plays a Big Role in Communication

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

Emotional awareness and control isn’t taught in the traditional educational system. In fact, it’s rarely even addressed.

“Your emotions don’t lie. Some people are very good at masking their emotions, but most are not,” Roche states. “In fact, our emotions can cloud our communication, especially in personal and business relationships. Often, people aren’t even aware of it.”

Emotional awareness is defined as a person’s ability to recognize their own emotions and the emotions of others. It also encompasses one’s ability to manage their emotions. Roche elaborates, “There’s a common example where in a relationship, you let your emotions get carried away. This is frequently where you see communication breakdown or miscommunication.”

She adds, “It’s also a problem in the workplace. If someone is upset about something at work, they may come off as angry at their co-workers - even though they are not.”

Interestingly, emotional intelligence and awareness is becoming a trait that is essential in business leadership and success. For example, Martin Luther King, Winston Churchill, and Abraham Lincoln have all had higher emotional intelligence. It’s undeniably important.

“Most people work with other people. As humans, we all have emotions. And to succeed, those emotional factors need to be addressed. People like to feel appreciated. They like to know their worth. They enjoy feeling part of a team. You can’t ignore that feelings and emotions matter, even the workplace,” Roche says. “And undoubtedly, we are becoming more interconnected than ever before. This means that we are communicating with people from various different situations or circumstances. You never know what’s going on in a person’s life.”

There are ways to increase one’s emotional intelligence. According to The Accent Coach, proper communication, such as listening attentively, pausing before talking, and paying attention to a person’s body language, goes a long way. Further, Claudette Roche offers one last tip. She says, “Put yourself in the other person’s shoes in tricky situations. How would you feel? How would your communication reflect that? Understanding this and asking these questions can help you succeed in business and in life.”



