Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Absa Bank Limited

October 01, 2019

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Absa Bank Limited, Johannesburg, South Africa, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

