Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Absa Bank Limited
October 01, 2019
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Absa Bank Limited
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Absa Bank Limited, Johannesburg, South Africa, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.