Tractor Supply Company Aims to #DonateAMillion to 4-H Youth Nationwide with Fall Paper Clover Campaign

Paper Clover contributions support 4-H youth through developmental programs

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company continues its mission to support youth in their local communities by launching its Fall Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.



The Paper Clover fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year to offer opportunities for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps and other developmental programs across the nation. This fall, Tractor Supply is asking for customers to help them reach the $1 million goal by raising awareness of the campaign via social media shares of their paper clover donations with #DonateAMillion.

To participate in the Fall Paper Clover campaign, Tractor Supply customers and team members can purchase a paper clover from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers also have the opportunity to donate online when making a purchase at TractorSupply.com .

Each donation benefits youth within the state where it was collected, providing scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs. Fundraising efforts are sourced for programs and events such as visits to the state capitol to meet with the agricultural department, leadership conferences and camps where attendees can study a range of topics from beekeeping to raising and training animals to forestry.

“Tractor Supply stands with 4-H in support of their community-based youth programs across the nation,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Every Paper Clover donation goes toward furthering the education and development of 4-H youth as they explore their skills and interests related to the rural lifestyle and beyond. We are proud to support the next generation of our nation’s leaders.”

Since the program’s inception, Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council have generated more than $13 million in their nine years of partnership for the fundraiser. This spring, the program raised more than $917,000 for 4-H programs and students.

“Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, Paper Clover provides more youth with opportunities to learn-by-doing—something that is vital to the development of their passions and interests,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “It’s initiatives like Paper Clover that help empower and inspire all youth to handle life’s challenges, contribute to the world around them and ultimately develop into tomorrow’s leaders.”

4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For more information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About 4-H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG , or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Abby Brown

abby.brown@finnpartners.com

615-610-0258



