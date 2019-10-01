Beware the Hazards and Hassles of Do-It-Yourself Holiday Decorating

Holiday lighting specialist Christmas Decor reminds property owners that holiday decorating services offer both peace of mind and glowing results

/EIN News/ -- Irving, TX , Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas Decor , the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America, say that clients hire professional holiday decorators to light up their homes and offices for the holidays for many reasons: convenience, on-trend décor, time savings, and brilliant results, for example. However, the real value, according to this holiday lighting specialist, is in the safety and suitability of the lighting installation – factors that can save a property owner from serious injury and a property from structural damage, devastating fire or electrical hazards.

“While we believe that hiring a professional holiday decorator saves time, money, and aggravation in the long run, we know that some property owners look forward to tackling outdoor lighting chores themselves each year,” says Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor. “For those do-it-yourself decorators, here are some must-do lighting installation safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission .”

1. Use only lights that are designed to be used outdoors.

2. Choose the right ladder for the task when hanging lights

3. Replace light sets that have broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections.

4. Follow the package directions on the number of light sets that can be plugged into one socket

5. Never nail, tack or stress wiring when hanging lights and keep plugs off the ground away from puddles and snow

6. Turn off all lights and decorations when you go to bed or leave the house

Property owners who undertake their own outdoor holiday decorating chores, no matter how conscientious they are, are still putting themselves at needless risk for falls and décor-related https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/News-and-Research/Fire-statistics-and-reports/US-Fire-Problem/Fire-causes/osdecorations.pdf that could put a damper on their holiday season, according to Stephens. “The fact is that professional decorators can achieve results that most property owners can only imagine – without any risk to the owner’s life or limbs,” said Stephens. “In addition, holiday lighting specialists offer professional-grade lights and accessories that are certified for outdoor use, and they install that décor securely and safely to minimize the risk for property damage and electrical fire. Beyond the beauty of a professional installation is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that the work has been done the right way, with the right materials, by experienced professionals.”

The Christmas Decor Franchise Network has been decorating homes and businesses nationwide since 1986, focusing primarily on exterior decorating services. Christmas Decor franchisees offer customized lighting displays, garlands, wreaths, and bows. The full-service package that each Christmas Decor client receives includes design, installation, maintenance, removal, and storage of all decorations.

For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor

Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 48 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of the Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business.

