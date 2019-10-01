Second Life Mac Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac, the foremost Apple buyback company serving the education and enterprise sectors, has been named one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. Click to Tweet .



The Entrepreneur360™ List, the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America, recognizes well-rounded companies that have mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership, and value.

“This is a true honor for Second Life Mac, as we pride ourselves on innovating the Apple buyback industry with true transparency, honesty and the highest of ethics,” said Scott Pauga, founder and president of Second Life Mac. “As the leader and innovator of this industry, we are focused on delivering reliable, customer-focused buyback services and guaranteed payouts, which allows organizations to invest in current technology to fuel success.

The Apple buyback market is growing rapidly as schools and enterprises realize that their used Apple devices maintain value that can be tapped to finance future technology purchases.

“Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn’t just about growth. It’s about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. “That’s why we’re excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result.”

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation. For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac pays cash for pre-owned Apple devices procured from schools and businesses, which allows these organizations to invest in current technology to fuel success. Recognized as the industry’s most knowledgeable, transparent and trusted buyback resource, Second life Mac’s process includes delivering a guaranteed bid for devices; performing onsite packing and shipping (or providing shipping materials if desired); evaluating and refurbishing devices; and erasing data to Department of Defense standards. Customers receive prompt payment and devices are sold through wholesale and retail channels, never back into schools or businesses. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has Apple procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com .

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

For information contact: Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300 lmuskin@teamclarus.com Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411 mconklin@teamclarus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.