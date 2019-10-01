Dutch Innovation combines with Canadian Knowhow – FiberCore USA and Canadian Mat Systems Inc. announce the signing of a Licence Agreement

/EIN News/ -- ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands and EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FiberCore USA and Canadian Mat Systems Inc. report the signing of a License Agreement to collaborate in the evolution of a world class fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) composite mat using the patented InfraCore® Inside technology.



FiberCore is the specialist and market leader in extremely robust load bearing FRP structures for the infrastructure market. The company’s InfraCore® Inside technology is patented worldwide and applied in many countries around the globe.

Through this agreement, and in line with its corporate strategy, Canadian Mat Systems Inc. expects to deliver an innovative temporary foundation matting solution which exceeds both operational and technological requirements to local and international clients. The new mat will be manufactured in Canada and deliver measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions during its operational lifecycle. The innovation will deliver best in class solutions to a wide range of industry sectors including oil & gas exploration, pipeline, utilities, forestry, emergency /disaster response and remote temporary facilities.

The proven InfraCore® Inside technology combined with Canadian Mat Systems Inc. extensive knowledge of the global temporary foundation market delivers a unique combination of expertise and technologies which is unparalleled.

About FiberCore

The InfraCore® Inside technology has proven itself with over 1000 (heavy traffic) bridges and lock gates in many countries around the globe. FiberCore develops and markets new cross-sector product-market combinations based on the InfraCore® Inside technology with strategic partners all over the world, like Canadian Mat Systems Inc. In doing so, the company cooperates with certified, independent and essential knowledge providers in complementary fields.

FiberCore is rapidly acquiring a strong position in industry, constructive shipbuilding and offshore. Today running projects are InfraCore® ship decks, splash screens, and other heavy-duty structural parts for seagoing vessels. In addition, the company is working on InfraCore® platforms for offshore wind turbines and industrial panels. Each application will lead to a new operating company, license or other partnerships.

About Canadain Mat Systems Inc.

Canadian Mat Systems Inc. is a leading manufacturer of temporary structural foundation panels commonly called “Mats”. These panels are used to support operational activity in areas of low weight bearing soil conditions.

Innovation is central to their way of thinking. This commitment to innovation comes from what, as a company, drives them experience and expertise to create the right matting solution for every project.

They bring over 30 years of manufacturing excellence and matting experience in energy exploration, construction, forestry, mining and utilities sectors. CMS partners with customers to create effective, safe operations; to make the communities stronger; to minimize the impact on local cultures and reduce any environmental footprint.



FiberCore USA Contact:

Ferdi Buijsrogge, managing director FiberCore USA, +31 6 4606 7979

www.infracore-company.com

www.fibercore-europe.com



Canadian Mat Systems Inc. Contact:

Shawn Beamish, President, 1 877 485 0808

www. matsystems.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.