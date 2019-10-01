B. Braun Successfully Integrate Smart Pumps with STANLEY Healthcare at Saratoga Hospital

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (“B.Braun”) announced today the integration and deployment of their Space™ Infusion Pump Systems with STANLEY Healthcare’s software platform, Aeroscout® RTLS MobileView®, at Saratoga Hospital, located in Saratoga Springs, New York.



The collaboration between B.Braun and STANLEY Healthcare follows Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) standards, and the combined solution includes a bi-directional interface capability designed to help improve patient safety, optimize asset utilization, and increase staff efficiency. B.Braun’s DoseTrac™ Infusion Management Software communicates with STANLEY Healthcare’s MobileView software platform to provide real-time pump status data. Notifications such as “In Use”, “Standby”, “Not in Use”, “Power On/Off”, and “Power Source” alerts users about both the availability and location of infusion pumps. STANLEY Healthcare’s MobileView software platform communicates with B.Braun’s DoseTrac to provide the pump location in the Real-Time Status View.

“Today marks the successful completion of our fully Integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with STANLEY Healthcare’s MobileView Real-Time Location System (RTLS) software platform,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun. “This interoperability is yet another important milestone for B. Braun in our mission to make it easier for our customers to locate critical infusion pumps.

“Optimized asset utilization improves staff efficiency and enhances patient safety,” said Diane Bartos, DNP, RN Director of Saratoga Hospital’s MaryLou Whitney and Desmond DelGiacco, MD, Intensive Care Unit. “Our nurses are able to spend more time on direct patient care and less time on assisting with asset par level management.”

B.Braun offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B.Braun’s DoseGuard™ software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B.Braun offers DoseTrac® software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B.Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%,3 according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (“B.Braun”), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B.Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B.Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B.Braun visit bbraunusa.com .

About STANLEY Healthcare

STANLEY Healthcare’s mission is to empower caregivers – all those who make the world more caring. By connecting caregivers to essential information and to those in their care networks, STANLEY Healthcare helps organizations generate meaningful insights, enhance safety and security, and improve operational efficiency. Our solutions are some of the most trusted in the industry, relied on by over 15,000 healthcare and senior living organizations worldwide. We live our mission through active involvement in our communities and we’re proud supporters of the Alzheimer’s Association® in its fight to end Alzheimer’s. STANLEY Healthcare is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., a Fortune 250 company with a track record of sustained innovation and growth. To learn more, visit www.stanleyhealthcare.com .

