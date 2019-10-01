2nd annual Huntsville History Month happening this October

Special history-focused events, activities slated throughout the month

/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, AL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Huntsville History Month is back for its second year, with a variety of history-centric events and activities for visitors and locals alike to enjoy. Huntsville History Month, an initiative spearheaded by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) , celebrates the area’s rich historical heritage. The focus point of the campaign - a digital, month-long calendar of events – is a one-stop shop for those eager to take a step back in time through the variety of historical events taking place in October.

This year’s History Month is particularly significant, as the state celebrates its bicentennial in 2019. Several special events happening in celebration of the state’s 200th birthday will coincide with and support Huntsville History Month – fitting, since the city’s Alabama Constitution Hall Historic Park & Museum is home to the site where the state’s first constitution was signed in 1819.

“We are thrilled that the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is promoting Huntsville History Month in October. As the birthplace of Alabama, it is fitting that Huntsville’s heritage is highlighted with a month-long celebration of history events during our state’s bicentennial year,” said Sally Warden, Executive Director of the Huntsville/Madison County Bicentennial Committee.

“2019 is such a hallmark year for Huntsville,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the CVB. “People from around the world joined us as we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in July. We’re in the midst of bicentennial activities here in Madison County and throughout the state. Now we’re kicking off Huntsville History Month, so if anyone is considering a visit to a destination with rich historical offerings, the Rocket City is the place to be.”

Many of the events included in Huntsville History Month are annual community favorites, such as the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll, Huntsville Ghost Walks, and the CVB’s own guided walking tours in the Five Points and Old Town historic districts.

Although many of the events are returning, several new activities have been announced as part of History Month, including a guided photowalk through the Twickenham historic district, October concert series at Alabama Constitution Hall Historic Park & Museum, a “Boos Cruise” guided history pedal pub tour, Burritt on the Mountain’s Bicentennial Bash, history hikes with the Land Trust of North Alabama, and much more.

In addition to the state bicentennial, the City of Madison is also celebrating its 150th anniversary. As part of the sesquicentennial festivities, Madison will hold a Volksmarch on October 26, complete with live historical re-enactments, costume contest, live music and time capsule burial. Madison Elementary School will also hold a ceremony to unearth a 1969 time capsule on October 27.

African American heritage is a vital part of the community’s history, and as part of History Month activities Rocket City Civil Rights, in partnership with the Historic Huntsville Foundation, will debut the new Civil Rights Driving Tour , which will encourage residents and visitors to learn more about Huntsville’s Civil Rights history by visiting sites and buildings significant to the movement. The tour is self-guided via a downloadable smartphone app that provides additional historical background information on each location. On October 28, the public is invited to join Sonnie Hereford IV for a special “virtual tour” of these places at the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors office.

Local breweries and restaurants are joining in the action, with Straight to Ale, InnerSpace, Yellowhammer Brewing, Fractal Brewing Project, and Green Bus Brewing all creating special beers as part of the campaign, including a Pub Ale from Straight to Ale and Fractal’s “Project Paperclip,” a German Marzen beer whose name is a nod to Dr. Wernher von Braun and Huntsville’s space program origins. Local foodie hotspot Purveyor will offer a specialty ‘Harrison Brothers’ cocktail.

The Huntsville/Madison County CVB will also be sharing Huntsville history on the digital screen, inviting the public to share their favorite historical places and little-known historical facts on social media using the hashtag #HistoryHsv.

The CVB’s own blog will be featuring dedicated history content throughout the month of October, as well as a special web video series highlighting various aspects of Huntsville history.

For more information, visit huntsville.org/HistoryMonth or contact Kristen Pepper, Marketing Manager at the Huntsville/Madison County CVB, at 256.551.2294 or by email at kristen@huntsville.org .

