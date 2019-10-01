Universal Womens Network (UWN) Adds Co-Emcee Michael Burns to Their Women of Inspiration Gala presented by Cardel Homes, Toronto!

National awards committed to gender equality set to recognize the achievements of women and the men that SupportHER

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Universal Womens Network (formerly Canadian Business Chicks), are pleased to announce the addition of President & CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Michael Burns, as co-emcee of the Women of Inspiration Gala presented by Cardel Homes in Toronto , Oct 9, 2019. Announcing Burns during Canada’s second annual gender equality week makes a bold statement on the caliber of men standing up to show support for championing women.



“Michael has such a diverse background and has proven his unequivocal passion for giving back to community through his work as CEO of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, and as co-founder of the True Patriot Love Foundation,” said Monica Kretschmer, Founder and CEO of Universal Womens Network. Adding, “Michael is the perfect fit for our organization and this event, he truly understands the positive ripple effect that gender equality can have – what a great way to celebrate gender equality week!”

The Awards Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This event is open to the public and will feature live performances by International Violinist, Sophie Armstrong, inspiring keynote speakers that celebrate women who are making an impact in their community and around the globe. Speakers will include; Co-host of Rogers Hometown Hockey, Tara Slone; 4x Guinness World Record Holder, Roz Savage; and 2019 Rotman School of Business, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Richard Nesbitt.

“I am fortunate to work alongside brilliant, inspirational women at The Princess Margaret every day who are advancing cancer research and care,” says Burns. “I believe that everyone has a role to play in supporting gender equality. I am honoured to be part of this event to help recognize the incredible women who inspire us all to make a difference.”

The 2019 Women of Inspiration Gala is an opportunity to connect with business leaders, thought leaders, visionaries, influencers, and the movers and shakers who shape our community and inspire us to be more and do more! Whether you are a friend, colleague, sponsor or SupportHER™, this is an opportunity to celebrate women and the men who believe together we are stronger.

Tickets can be purchased online https://canadianbusinesschicks.com/event/toronto-women-of-inspiration-awards/

Michael Burns Michael Burns - President & CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation



