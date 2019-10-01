Bayer Fund shares over $100,000 in funding with students through its Opportunity Scholarship Program

67 Canadian students pursuing post-secondary education in agriculture and food-related disciplines

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new crop of students entering their first year of post-secondary education in agriculture and food-related disciplines have started their studies with a bit of help from the Bayer Fund.

This year’s 67 winners were selected based on demonstrated academic achievement and leadership in their schools and communities. They were also required to secure a nomination from a farmer or food professional and write a short essay outlining the role they envision themselves playing in advancing Canadian agriculture in a sustainable way. Each student will receive a $1,500 scholarship to help cover the costs associated with their education.

“By assisting young people in their pursuit of a college or university education in agriculture or food, Bayer is investing in their future careers – and in the future of agriculture and food production in Canada,” said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director with Bayer’s Crop Science Division in Canada. “We will need the best and brightest minds to make meaningful contributions to our sector in the future for the benefit of farmers, consumers and our planet.”

The students – who come from both rural and urban regions across the country – have a wide variety of interests as they look to a future in Canadian agriculture and food. Some want to return to the family farm after earning their degrees, while others are interested in careers as agronomists, plant breeders, veterinarians, marketing professionals, dietitians or chefs.

All applications were reviewed by an independent judging panel that included: Robert Adamson, consultant and program director with Pembina Trails School Division; Brigitte Burgoyne, communications specialist, Cargill; Sue Clayton, executive director of Agriculture in the Classroom-Manitoba; Kelly Funke, communications specialist, Cargill; Wendy Kramer, academic advisor – degree programs with the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at the University of Manitoba and John Morriss, production editor for Country Guide West.

Administered by Agriculture in the Classroom-Manitoba Inc. (AITC-M) for the Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, the scholarship program received 140 applications from across Canada this year.

“We are honoured to partner with Bayer on this important program and be involved in selecting the scholarship winners,” said Sue Clayton, executive director of AITC-M. “The winning students already have impressive scholastic records and leadership achievements and we look forward to having them join our industry in the future.”

Thousands of deserving students have received over $2 million since the Canadian Opportunity Scholarship program was first introduced in Canada in 1991.

NOTE: The complete list of 2019 Opportunity Scholarship winners, by province, is included below.

2019 Opportunity Scholarship Winners

BRITISH COLUMBIA ALBERTA Kassi Archambault Salmon Arm Caryn Baxter Whitecourt Celina Chan Richmond Heidi Burrell Sundre Sarah MacDonald Rock Creek Reid Caukill Red Deer County Xin Lei (Selina) Su Surrey Luke Loman Picture Butte Alysia Medema Fort Macleod Reegan Molenaar Picture Butte Carson Neitz Stettler Esther Nooijen Stettler Ashley Owen Wrentham Allison Pudlowski Morinville Carter Reed Delia Courtney Taylor Warner Jacob Togstad Beiseker SASKATCHEWAN MANITOBA Skylar Ackerman Chamberlain Eric Bossuyt Oak Bluff Kelsey Acton Ogema Joryn Buchanan Crystal City Megan Anderson Rosetown Taylor Good Hamiota Clark Aylward Carrot River Kassidy Heapy Oak River Shelby Bygrove Lloydminster Shavaughn Jochum St. Francois Xavier Jenna Carnegie Regina Carter Kiel Teulon Caylee Dorval Glaslyn George Meggison Goodlands Kendall Junek Esterhazy Niomi Pantel Baldur Kyle Kirzinger Viscount Megan Perih Dauphin Morgan Lehmann Rosthern Benson Pizzey Binscarth Katherine Meagher Assiniboia Cayla Pow Ridgeville Shaylyn Novak St. Walburg Taylor Storoschuk Stuartburn Kelsey Roulston Langenburg Jaden Van Den Bussche Treherne Kaitlyn Sauser Churchbridge ONTARIO QUEBEC Noelle Adams Brantford Laurie Campeau St-Télesphore Laura Benedict Kerwood Laurence Charbonneau Montreal Tyson Black Foresters Falls Alexandre Dion Saint-Gervais Kiel Coleman Monkland Andy Tessier St-Eugène de Grantham Quinn Driscoll Seaforth Eric Ferguson Jerseyville MARITIMES Angela Friesen Leamington Allyson Briggs Plaster Rock, NB Vanessa Kloostra Monkton Wyatt Tompkins Hartland, NB Amira Mallem Toronto Maria Duynisveld Wallace, NS Kayla Peters Brownsville Emily Moxsom Fort Ellis, NS Johannes Reneker Stratford Brett Spencer Great Village, NS Janine Spichtig Avonmore Taylor VanderMeulen Brighton Thomas Zekveld Bowmanville



