Liveops Adds Key Leaders to Fuel Growth and Continued Focus on the Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops, Inc., the leading provider of on-demand virtual call center services for Customer service and sales, today announced three strategic hires to drive Liveops’ goals of reaching new heights in excellence in Customer experience. New to the company are Chief Experience Officer, Becky Ploeger; Chief Financial Officer, David Clark; and, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ellen Hahn.



“The gig economy is dynamic and growing. Liveops’ industry-leading growth is a testament to our ability to harness this highly talented group of on-demand virtual Agents. We must remain focused on delivering nothing less than exceptional experiences to both our clients and our Agents to exceed their high expectations and fuel continued growth,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “Bringing on this fresh leadership will enable us to deliver better experiences and long term offerings for our Customers, Agents and Employees.”

Becky Ploeger brings over 20 years of experience in Customer care and technology to Liveops. She has served in leadership roles at USAA, PetSmart, Express Scripts, Kohl’s and Lands’ End. As Chief Experience Officer, she will focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our Clients, our Employees and Liveops Nation, our virtual Agent community.

“I am energized by the innovative business model and the focus on three distinct Customers: the Agent, the Client and the Employee,” said Ploeger. “When we are driven by purpose and put the Customer at the center of all we do, we deliver on our mission of - Changing the way the world works so people are empowered to deliver exceptional experiences - then business results quickly follow.”

David Clark takes the role of Chief Financial Officer at Liveops. David comes to Liveops with over 25 years of experience with well known brands such as Nextiva, Oracle, Microsoft and Ernst & Young. David is responsible for all company financial matters including planning and analysis, accounting, financial operations, treasury and tax compliance.

Ellen Hahn joins the team as Senior Vice President of Marketing bringing with her more than 25 years of marketing experience in various industries. She’s served in marketing leadership roles at PetSmart, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Natural Partners Fullscript and CapitalOne. At Liveops she will concentrate her efforts on building a mission-based brand that drives business growth and empowers our Agents, Employees and Customers to deliver exceptional experiences.

For media inquiries contact press@liveops.com.



