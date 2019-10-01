Material Culture's Art360: Fine, Folk, Outsider & Ethnographic art auction will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, in Philadelphia

Dale Chihuly (American, b.1941) Monumental Carmine Macchia with Navy Lip Wrap, series M, 2000. Provenance: Chihuly Studio. Size: 21” x 28” x 33” Est. $15,000-$25,000 Clementine Hunter (American, 1886-1988) Washing Clothes, Oil on board. Initialed lower left. Framed. Size: 6 1/2" x 8" Est. $1,000-$1,500. Humbert Howard (African-American, 1915-1990), The Jewelry Merchant. Oil on canvas. Signed lower right. Provenance: Newman Galleries, Philadelphia, PA. Size: 40” x 50” Est. $3,000-$5,000. Purvis Young (American, 1943-2010). Three Faces. Oil on board. Signed upper right. 25" x 43" Est. $2,000-$4,000 Lyonel Feininger (American/German, 1871-1956) "Town Hall", woodcut, signed. Unframed. Size: 9'' x 10.5'', 23 x 27 cm (image); 13.5'' x 18'', 34 x 46 cm (sheet). Est. $2,000-$3,000

The sale showcases the company’s commitment to artistic production of all cultures, genres and schools, and its success in attracting consignments worldwide.

By design, the Art360 sale contains the broadest range of fine art, national and international, affordable and fine.” — Matt Wilcox

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia-based Material Culture’s upcoming Art360: Fine, Folk, Outsider & Ethnographic Art auction on Sunday, October 13th, showcases the company’s commitment to artistic production of all cultures, genres and schools, as well as the company’s success attracting consignments from across the globe. By design, the Art360 sale contains the broadest range of fine art, national and international, affordable and fine.Building on Material Culture’s recent record-setting results for Outsider Art, the category is represented with works by: John Culver, Vestie Davis, Minnie Evans, Howard Finster, Sybil Gibson, Clementine Hunter , Mr. Imagination, James Harold Jennings, Malcolm McKesson, Sister Gertrude Morgan, Rosebee, Nellie May Rowe, John Serl, Bernice Simms, Jimmy Lee Sudduth and Purvis Young A major section of the sale will include Ethnographic Art, including a large group of African, Indonesian, and Indo-Persian items from the famed Allan Stone Collection, whose 2013 sale in New York of African, Oceanic and Indonesian art earned over $11 million. There is also a fine selection of Taino sculptures, Melanesian masks, and African sculptures from other collectors.Fine prints and works on paper were sourced from two major consignors, a European collector and the family of American architect and classical archaeologist, Dr. Leicester B. Holland (1882-1952). The former includes rare prints from Pablo Picasso, Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, and Lyonel Feininger. The Holland collection and other private consignors contributed works by John Taylor Arms, Walter Emerson Baum, Julius Bloch, Jack Bookbinder, Elizabeth Catlett, Felix Octavius Carr Darley Nicola D'Ascenzo, Arthur Flory, Oliver Herford, Thomas McKnight, Benson Bond Moore, LeRoy Neiman, Elizabeth Osborne, Grant Miles Simon and Mahonri Mackintosh Young.Private consignments and a large selection of paintings from Philadelphia’s historic Newman Galleries provided a broad range of quality works. American artists represented include: Yarnell Abbott, George Biddle, MaryCable Butler, Ranulph Bye, Dale Chihuly , Robert W. Crowther, Nicola D’Ascenzo, Frank F. English, Andre Gisson, Humbert Howard, Lois Mailou Jones, Paul Bernard King, John P. Manship, Andrew W. Melrose, Arthur Metlzer, Carl W. Peters and Hobson Pittman, Karla Trinkley and Edward Charles Volkert. Also noteworthy is a selection of paintings by the Martino family of Philadelphia, including Antonio Martino, Giovanni Martino, Babette Martino and Nina Martino.The sale also includes several paintings by the well-respected American artist Carl Abel (1875-1959), who received the Silver Elliott Medal from the National Academy of Design in NY for his work in 1899 and whose work was also shown in the Annual Exhibition of the New Jersey Art Group in 1935.A large assortment of Haitian and other International artists include: Jean Batail, Castera Bazile, Paul Beauvoir, Angel Botello, Bourmond Byron, Edward Degas, Auguste Durand-Rose, Maurice Esnault, Gerard Fortune, Vincente Forte, Jeff Friboulet, Tim Harding, Hector Hyppolite, Georges Jeannin, Rene Margotton, Wai Ming, Leonardo Nierman, Seneque Obin, Henri Pailler, Gerard Passet, Pablo Picasso, Louverture Poisson and Thialy (Ermistral Charles).Of special interest, the public is invited to attend a reception and gallery talk on the art legacy of the Martino family of Philadelphia by artist Nina Martino, which will be held Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 pm.The Art360: Fine, Folk, Outsider & Ethnographic Art auction will be held at Material Culture’s Philadelphia gallery on Sunday, October 13th starting at 11 am. Floor, absentee and telephone bidding is available and the sale will also be live online on www.invaluable.com www.liveauctioneers.com , and www.bidsquare.com # # # #



