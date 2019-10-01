Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Regions Bank
October 01, 2019
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Regions Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Timothy McMillian, former employee of Regions Bank, Birmingham, Alabama, for using confidential customer account information for personal gain.
