Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc.; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors of a class action lawsuit filed against Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by November 26, 2019, and are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.



The Complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court of Utah, and captioned Benjamin Ha v. Overstock.com Inc., et. al., 2:19-cv-00709 (D. Utah) alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Among other things, it is alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s transition to a crypto currency exchange provider and the related tZERO offering of a crypto dividend was designed to artificially inflate the price of Overstock’s common stock by creating a “short squeeze.” This alleged ruse allowed Patrick Byrne, the Company’s founder, to sell over $90 million in his privately held Overstock shares at an inflated price while in possession of material non-public information.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired OSTK securities in between May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019 of this year, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/ostk .

