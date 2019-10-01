Anomali Threat Research Team Continues to Deliver Actionable Intelligence, Helping Organizations to Reduce Risk, Strengthen Defenses

Team Members Span Diverse Backgrounds, Genders, Geographies, Professions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Anomali Threat Research Team has made significant strides as it continues to serve the cybersecurity needs of Anomali customers while contributing to the global security community.



Milestones achieved since inception include:

Hundreds of research reports, blogs, social media alerts, and press releases that have helped customers, the news media, and anyone with a stake in cybersecurity to understand and defend against the most serious threats



Frequent support and direct outreach to global CERT teams, private sector enterprises, and government agencies



The creation and maintenance of a curated open-source intelligence feed available through the Anomali APP Store and integrated into Anomali ThreatStream



Expanded ranks that include women and men from varying backgrounds and geographies, different academic and technology sectors, and different branches of the military, where they've served in officer and enlisted intelligence roles



Development of tools, methodologies and educational content to help all security and risk professionals become better at what they do



Speaking engagements at leading industry events, including Black Hat, DefCon, B-Sides, and RSA Conference



Establishment of a 24/7/365 view into all corners of the internet and close familiarity with all types of cyber adversaries



Creation, coordination, and contributions to multiple private threat intelligence communities and ISACs across multiple industries and sectors



Initiating strategic industry relationships and education programs, such as supporting a partnership with No More Ransom, and organization of the first Cybersecurity Industry Awareness Session with Queen's University, Belfast

Anomali Global Head of Threat Intelligence Nicholas Hayden leads the team. He also serves as a cyber operations officer in the Air National Guard. His experience spans the public, private and military sectors, and involvement in security programs related to critical infrastructure.

"The Anomali Cyber Threat Research Team provides actionable intelligence to help customers, partners and the security community to detect, understand, and mitigate threats," said Hayden. "I am incredibly proud of this group's achievements. It is an honor to interact with the team daily. We will continue to focus on helping the world to defend itself against the many, many threat actors operating today."

Prioritizing Threats: What Would Threat Researchers Do (WWTRD)

Today, at 2:10 PM EDT, Anomali Threat Team members will participate in a panel at the Gaylord National Harbor Convention Center during Detect 2019, the company's fourth annual user conference. During "Prioritizing Threats: What Would Threat Researchers Do (WWTRD)," the group will discuss which of the most high-profile and under-the-radar threats they believe deserve attention and how to take effective actions towards defense and mitigation.

