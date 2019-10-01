FTD, LLC Announces Appointment of New Executive to Lead Consumer Sales and Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTD, LLC, a leader in the floral industry for more than a century, today announced the appointment of Geoff Ellis in a newly created role as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships as a part of the Company’s strategic plan to renew growth and profitability.



"We are excited to welcome Geoff back to FTD," said Jay Topper, FTD’s Chief Digital Officer. "Geoff will bring a unique perspective to this role as he has worked on both sides of FTD partnerships - one leading Partner Marketing for FTD and the other in his roles at Groupon and United Airlines. We are confident that Geoff will develop new connections and foster existing partnerships to generate more orders for our florist network.”

Geoff most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of Groupon’s Enterprise Sales and Retail Divisions. Prior to joining Groupon, Geoff was the Vice President of Partner Marketing for FTD where he led significant growth initiatives with preferred and exclusive partnerships. He also held various roles with progressive responsibility at United Airlines building its loyalty program, MileagePlus.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining FTD at this pivotal time of transformation,” said Geoff. “I have always been a champion of FTD and the valuable partnerships that are foundational to its success. To return at a time when partnerships are core to FTD’s go-forward strategy is incredibly exciting.”

Geoff received his Bachelor's Degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing and Information Systems from Loyola University Chicago.

FTD has been a leader in the floral industry for over a century. We are a private equity-backed company with one of the largest florist networks in the world, supported by the iconic Mercury Man® logo displayed in over 30,000 floral shops in more than 125 countries. We partner with local florists to hand-craft floral arrangements available for same-day delivery on FTD.com and ProFlowers.com. In addition to delivering flowers, we support locally-owned retail florists by providing technology, marketing, and digital services to members of our florist network. For all of life’s occasions and everyday moments, visit FTD.com, ProFlowers.com and ProPlants.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @ftdflowers. We love helping our customers #sayitwithflowers.

Contact: Emily Bucholz pr@ftdi.com 630-724-6692



