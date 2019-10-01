Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market To Reach USD 452.6 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size – USD 295.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Industry Trends – The rising preference for hygienic packaging.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industries and other industries such as food and beverage, chemical and automotive are propelling the market demand.

The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.

The blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology needs a relatively high cost for manufacture, which leads to the increasing price of the final product. This could hinder the market demand. Rising demand for aseptic packaging and regulations of pharmaceutical packaging products are influencing the market demand positively.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market for blow-fill-seal technology, with a 32.6% share of market revenue in 2018. The rapid development of the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries are expected to propel the demand in the region. Increase in disposable income and the change in lifestyle are leading to a rise in consumer choice for healthy and safe packaged products.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1950

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.

Polypropylene (PP) held a market share of 63.1% in the year 2018. PP has good barrier properties, good surface finish, and high strength and is cost-effective. Polypropylene’s great optical clarity and low moisture-vapor transmission makes it suitable for use in Blow-Fill-Seal.

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for accurate single-dose packages to optimize product quality are propelling market demand. The demand for accurately dosed bottles, ampoules, and vials in the single-dose packaging market are high. Pharmaceutical is forecasted to hold a market share of 76.2% in the year 2026.

Vials are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Owing to their lightweight and easy to carry property, vials are expected to grow quickly. Vials offer versatility in packaging formats, especially for single doses.

North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.

Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.

In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blow-fill-seal-technology-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market on the basis of product, raw material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Bottles

Vials

Ampoules

Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables

Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1950

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Packaging Materials category by Reports And Data

Self-Adhesive Labels Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/self-adhesive-labels-market

Recyclable plastics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recyclable-plastics-market

Spun Bond Non-Woven Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spun-bond-non-woven-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.