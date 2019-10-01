Alacer Gold Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 operational and Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] plans to release its third quarter 2019 operating results, financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 (North America).



Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20191029.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-604-638-5340 for International “Alacer Gold Call” Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until January 29, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer’s website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Tuesday, December 10, 2019 by using passcode 3659# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer’s website and on www.SEDAR.com.



About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler”) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”).

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests trade.

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas – Director, Investor Relations at +1-303-292-1299



