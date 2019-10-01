Sauce Labs Announces Leadership Transition; Appoints Aled Miles as New CEO

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced it has appointed Aled Miles, a technology industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Miles replaces Charles Ramsey, who is stepping aside to focus on family and personal interests after nearly 5 years of successful stewardship.



Miles joins Sauce Labs at a time of unprecedented growth, with the company’s revenues growing by roughly 650% percent over the course of the past five years. Sauce Labs now counts more than 700 enterprise customers, and nearly 3 million tests are run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations.

“I’m excited to lead Sauce Labs at a time when digital transformation has created an unprecedented market opportunity,” said Miles. “Sauce Labs has a diverse and passionate team and a loyal customer base that has made it the established leader in the growing continuous testing market. I look forward to empowering this team to continue delivering solutions that help organizations create flawless digital experiences for their customers.”

Miles brings three decades of experience in enterprise IT, with an extensive focus on the development and implementation of SaaS delivery models. Miles was previously CEO at TeleSign, where he helped transform the company into a leading provider of platform-as-a-service-based customer identity and engagement solutions, and guided it through its successful sale to BICS, a telecommunications provider jointly owned by the Proximus Group, Swisscom and MTN.

Previous to TeleSign, Miles was a senior vice president on the executive committee for Symantec Corp., where he oversaw the largest global enterprise accounts for the company and its flagship Norton business. He was also responsible for Symantec’s IoT and SaaS strategies. He currently sits on the board of directors for the leading Australian cybersecurity company Sapien.

“Aled is the right leader to capitalize on the momentum we’ve built and propel Sauce Labs through the next phase of its growth,” said Ramsey. “I have every confidence that he will provide outstanding strategic direction, continue cultivating a diverse and empowered team of employees, and further the incredible customer-driven culture that sets Sauce Labs apart. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished during my tenure and I look forward to the company’s continued growth under Aled’s leadership.”

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/787e9f7d-2090-494a-bfd5-5dc8d7cc0cf6

Aled Miles, CEO at Sauce Labs Sauce Labs Appoints Aled Miles as New Chief Executive Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.