3Q Digital to Host Fast Forward Growth Summit Featuring Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, the world’s largest independent digital marketing agency, is holding its fifth annual Growth Summit, Fast Forward, to discuss the media, technology, and economic trends that are driving the future of growth marketing. Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and accomplished business builder Penny Pritzker will speak on the impact technology has had on the economy at the day-long event, which will be held on Oct. 3 at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

“Technology is affecting every aspect of our economy, and businesses in every sector continue to seek competitive differentiation by leveraging technology to optimize their performance,” said Pritzker, who is chairman of the global investment firm PSP Partners and its affiliate PSP Capital. “In this age of disruption, there is an urgent need to help more people and organizations adapt and thrive, which is what the 3Q Growth Summit is all about.”

“Our annual summit is a chance for the best minds in the industry to come together and learn about the trends and advancements that will shape the strategies and tactics of tomorrow,” 3Q Digital CEO David Rodnitzky said. “The event is designed to provide attendees invaluable access to experts and information not available to the public, which they can use to deliver growth that propels their businesses forward.”

Included in the day’s agenda is a “Power Hour” session with experts from the world’s largest digital advertising platforms to discuss their product roadmaps and vision for the future. The summit will also feature a panel on the future of leadership, a Humanitarian spotlight, and a featured presentation from futurist Nikolas Badminton.

“This is always a highlight of the year for our clients,” Rodnitzky said. “Perhaps the biggest challenge in the industry is adapting to its constant change and innovation, and the summit is designed to give attendees an advantage in understanding what’s ahead.”

3Q Digital is a performance and digital marketing agency that grows disruptors into market leaders. Founded in 2008 by CEO David Rodnitzky, and verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it is one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, with 12 offices and more than 320 employees. Named one of Inc.com’s 2019 Best Places to Work and recognized on the 2019 Adweek 100: Fastest-Growing Agencies list, 3Q has seen steady growth by leading its clients through paid media, digital strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO & Content, and SMB growth. For more information, please visit https://3qdigital.com/services/.

