Brett Romberg Joins 1210AM TheMan Radio in South Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Show on TheMan1210AM ‘The Man’ RadioLaunches The Brett Romberg ShowDebuts October 7thCielo Media Holdings, a cutting edge U.S. media entity and radio broadcaster, targeting male oriented audiences with a dynamic format, today announced that it will launch ‘The Brett Romberg Show” mornings 7:00AM to 10:00AM daily commencing Monday October 7th on 50,000 watt powerhouse 1210AM-WNMA.Cielo Media CEO & President, Tony Calatayud commented, "We firmly believe Brett's arrival to TheMan will signify a distinct before and after in South Florida morning talk. Brett's background as a prominent collegiate and professional football player is well known. That parallels with his vibrant personality and knowledge in and out of sports on many vital topics that promises to make the show a 'must' listen to the masses and is already being supported advertising wise by a host of top end and respected businesses."‘I’m very excited and can’t wait to get to work on something that has not been done before’ states Brett Romberg.‘I always embrace challenges and it might be considered unchartered waters when it comes to talk radio, but it seems to me that this type of platform especially in South Florida and even nationally for that matter is what’s missing. I am as male as male can be just shy of caveman status but with a suit and tie who likes everything that the Male lifestyle has to offer’.‘The Man’ since its launch in March of 2019 has been providing all 2.5 million men in the South Florida area with a vibrant radio lineup and programming showcasing all themes vital to men, namely powerful talk radio centered on current events, news, business, lifestyle, sports, cigars, cars and sports betting. In addition all shows can be seen on Youtube Live! (@1210theman) and podcasts on Apple, Spotify and Sticher @1210theman. The podcasts since inception have totaled over 65,000 listens.In social media, 1210TheMan has a strong presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @1210theman.Cielo Media is also the home of dynamic programs such as TheVIP with Tony Calatayud & AC (Daily 4-6PM) and The Pat McAfee Show (10AM-Noon) In addition The Man is South Florida's exclusive home to FoxNews and CNBC Business.For further information please contact:Cielo Media Corporateinfo@1210theman.com



