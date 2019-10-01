CannaTrac Announces Sponsorship of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week and the National Launch of CannaCard

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac®” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industry, today announced the sponsorship of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week and the national launch of CannaCard®.



CannaTrac has partnered with In-Stand Media to sponsor the Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week, which takes place through Saturday, October 5, 2019. As part of the agreement, CannaTrac will be front-and-center with step & repeat logo placement, a branded lounge space, and venue signage which allows for high visibility. This event is the first in CannaTrac’s sponsorship series with In-Stand Media, which also includes the Grammy Awards®, Oscars®, and the Golden Globes®.

“It is a major accomplishment for CannaTrac to be the first-ever cannabis company to sponsor a red carpet event and to be one of the main sponsors for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “Our goal through this sponsorship is to highlight our company’s mission of breaking down the barriers between cannabis and the modern-day consumer while also making CannaCard a universal concept.”

CannaTrac will also be celebrating the national launch of the CannaCard with a private party in Bel Air during the week of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week. CannaCard provides the cannabis industry with a fast, secure cashless payment option combined with loyalty and rewards. The celebration comes shortly after the Company’s announcement from September 5, 2019, regarding their agreement with Pacific Banking Corp (PBC) to provide state-licensed cannabis dispensaries and other retailers with the ability to apply for both the CannaCard mobile payments platform and banking services with PBC simultaneously. This agreement will be effective as of October 1, 2019.

