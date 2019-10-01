Green Leaf Farms International Featured in the Cannabis Investor Magazine

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GLFI, Inc., doing business as Green Leaf Farms International a privately held company that is a majority owned subsidiary of Players Network, Inc. (PNTV.PK), which has been established to finance and manage international cannabis operations in Jujuy Argentina, has announced today it is the featured company in the U.S. CannaInvestor Magazine October 2019 Issue. The U.S. CannaInvestor Magazine is the leading industry investment magazine for cannabis investors, analysts, executives, entrepreneurs, and the financial media. The digital version of the magazine is accessible and free to all subscribers who enter their email address. Green Leaf Farms International’s cover feature can be found by clicking on this link https://joom.ag/miNe or by visiting CannaInvestor Magazine’s website www.cannainvestorusa.com.

Mark Bradley, CEO PNTV and GLFI, states, “We appreciate CannaInvestor Magazine for recognizing Green Leaf Farms International for our work in Argentina and contribution to the emerging South American cannabis markets.”

About GLFI, Inc.

GLFI, Inc. (Green Leaf Farms International) is a privately held subsidiary of PNTV.Pk established to finance and manage international cannabis operations with the focus on creating broad spectrum cannabinoid profiles. Its first project is 400 acres of cannabis cultivation located in Jujuy, Argentina. GLFI is set up as an investment vehicle enabling institutional investors to participate in the legal cannabis and CBD industries. GLFI will not hold any US cannabis-related assets. To learn more about opportunities with GLFI, please visit our website; www.GLFI.co.

About Player’s Network (stock symbol PNTV)

Player’s Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Jujuy, Argentina. Over the last 2 years the Company has gone from a development stage company to a fully operational cannabis business. The business strategy is to grow by acquisitions, joint ventures, and new market opportunities in the US and Internationally. Cannabis is legal for medical use in 30 States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in 9 States plus DC. The entire country of Canada legalized marijuana adult use in October 2018. The Company believes this trend of legalization of marijuana in the US and worldwide will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Player’s Network Contacts: Investor Inquiries: David Klepinger, Investor Relations Manager Email: dklepinger@playersnetwork.com Office: 702.840.3283 Interview Requests & Media Inquiries (General): Brett H. Pojunis, Director Email: bpojunis@playersnetwork.com Office: 702.840.3272



