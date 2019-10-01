Research Deliver Insight into Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market 2019-2024

Wise.Guy.

Unified communication as a service, also known as UCaaS is a service used by several global industries. These help the enterprises by providing IP addresses instead of PBX switches, for communication purposes. Technological advancement has made it possible to provide unified communications through cloud services. It is widely being used by small, medium and large industries. UCaaS has brought revolution in the communication sector and helped reshape it. Global UCaaS market is growing at a rapid pace since its inception.

Scope of the Report:

Global unified communication as a service market has changed and helped developing new strategies adopted by various industries. Communication service was earlier considered under capital expenditure, which is why increasing or decreasing the number of communication systems was a cumbersome job. UCaaS has made it possible to consume or reduce any number of IP address at any given point in a financial year. It has shifted from an infrastructure-based model to a service-based model. It has reduced the investment cost for infrastructural development.

Unified communication as a Service has opened a new dimension in the job market as well. In order to install, develop, or maintain the services for UCaaS, specialized IT personnel is hired, which has raised the demand for IT or software engineers. These services require regular maintenance on safety and security aspect. However, security, low maintenance, and infrastructure cost are the major reasons why industries are shifting towards the digitalization of communication services. Low cost for data services is also playing a pivotal role in this shift.

Segments:

The market for global unified communication as a service is diverse and requires special attention while designing the development strategy. It helps in analyzing the prospects, opportunities and weakness areas. Product-wise UCaaS can be segmented into conference, collaboration platforms and applications, voice & telephony, messaging and mobile services. Various industries are incorporating these technologies into their system according to their requirements. Good quality data services have ensured hassle free communication services across different nations. When it comes to communication systems, the advancement in the UCaaS technology have helped the industry is shifting from capital expenditure to operation driven model. Startups are also adopting this model as it reduces the overall expenditure and helps in generating revenue.

Regional Analysis:

Global unified communication as a service market has reshaped the communication industry worldwide. Advancement in internet services and security systems have reduced the cost for data services, which in turn have helped in developing communication technology. North America and Europe are benefitted from technological advancement and overall infrastructural development. Inclination towards implementing new technologies have propelled the growth. Asia Pacific countries are also driving the demand since various industries are now favoring digitalization. Several startups are also adopting this technology to reduce their infrastructural development cost. The UCaaS have received government approval in various countries as well.

Industry News:

Digerati Technologies, a leading UCaaS service provider is set to acquire Nexogy which will boost the market and change the competitive environment. This merger will change the situation in service and support. Competition from the rival companies is fierce, which will ultimately regularize the global UCaaS

