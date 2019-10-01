Hemp Seeds Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Hemp Seeds Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Seeds Industry

Description

Hemp seeds, also known as hemp hearts, are the seeds collected from the hemp plant. The scientific name of the plant is Cannabis Sativa. Even though marijuana comes from the same plant, help seeds only contain a small trace amount of THC. THC is the intoxicating ingredient present in marijuana. Hemp seeds, since they contain almost nil amounts of THC, it does not get the consumer intoxicated. Hemp seeds have several different applications in the preparation of food products in different manners.

In fact, hemp seeds are deemed as safe and highly nutritious to consume. Hemp seeds are complete protein and hence, suggested to be consumed on a regular basis. Hemp seeds are a superfood, with a concentrated balance of proteins, vitamins, essential fats, and enzymes necessary for the healthy functioning of the body. On the other hand, they lack the presence of sugar, starches, and saturated fats, making them healthy alternatives to many other spices.

Hemp seeds also have several health benefits such as weight loss, increased and sustained energy, fast recovery from illnesses and diseases. Other health benefits include lower levels of cholesterol, lower blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation of blood, among many others. The global hemp seeds market is expected to witness an upward trend during the forecast period. The global economic conditions are anticipated to favor the growth of the global hemp seeds market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737014-global-hemp-seeds-market-research-report-2019

Market Segmentation

The global hemp seeds market is studied for various segments. Such segmentation is carried out on the basis of region, type, and application. Based on type, the global hemp seeds market is segmented into whole hemp seeds, hulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, and hemp seed protein powder. On the basis of application, the hemp seeds market is segmented into hemp seed oil and hemp seed cakes.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global hemp seeds market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America is at the forefront of the global hemp seeds market, followed the Middle East & Africa. Latin America, on the other hand, is estimated to garner the third largest share of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to foster fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the most prominent players prevalent in the global hemp seeds market include Manitoba Harvest, Agropro, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, Canah International, GIGO Food, North American Hemp & Grain Co., Deep Nature Project, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc., Navitas Organics, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, HempFlax, Green Source Organics, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, and Suyash Herbs.

Distinguished players present in the global hemp seeds market are anticipated to undertake many growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage over market rivals. Such strategies include several actions such as product diversification, improvement in the quality provided, competitive pricing, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Continued...

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3737014-global-hemp-seeds-market-research-report-2019



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.