Global Smart Home Market to be Worth $144 Billion by 2025 - Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Regions of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to reach $144 billion by 2025.



The growth of the smart home is driven by several factors, such as rising number of internet users, increasing adoption of smart devices, rising sense of safety and remote monitoring, consistent proliferation of the internet of things, rising need of energy efficiency, and rapid proliferation of smartphone and smart gadgets. However, consumer hesitance in technology acceptance; and issues related to breach in security and privacy are the major factors hindering the market growth.



Security & monitoring system segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global smart home market in 2019 and expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, mainly due to rising sense of security and safety for remote monitoring of domestic facilities among consumers across the globe.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global smart home market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its open-minded approach towards smart technologies and the presence of majority of established smart home players and start-ups.



Key players operating in global smart home market are Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (German), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls International plc (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), General Electric Company (U.S.), Legrand S.A. (France), and Sony Corporation (Japan), among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Sense of Home Safety and Security

4.2.1.2. Consistent Proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.1.3. Need for Attaining Better Energy Efficiency

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Consumer Hesitance in Technology Acceptance

4.2.2.2. High Cost of Procurement

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Region of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

4.2.3.2. Complete Flexibility & Customization to Consumer

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Issues Associated with Data Privacy and Security

4.2.4.2. Compatibility Concerns with Old infrastructure

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Acceptance of Partial Automation

4.2.5.2. Company Collaboration for Better Interconnectivity



5. Smart Home Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Product Type

5.2.1. Smart Lighting Systems

5.2.2. Smart Speakers

5.2.3. Smart HVAC Control

5.2.3.1. Smart thermostats

5.2.3.2. Smart Vents

5.2.3.3. Smart Air Conditioning

5.2.4. Security & Monitoring Systems

5.2.4.1. Security Cameras

5.2.4.2. Interface

5.2.4.3. Smart Locks & Access Control

5.2.5. Smart Entertainment Systems

5.2.6. Home Appliances

5.2.6.1. Smart Washing Machines

5.2.6.2. Smart Water Heaters

5.2.6.3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

5.2.7. Smart Kitchen Appliances

5.2.8. Smart Home Healthcare Systems

5.2.9. Smart Furniture

5.2.10. Smart Sofas and Recliners

5.2.11. Smart Tables & Desks



6. Smart Home Market, by Protocols & Standards

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Wired Protocols

6.2.1. UPB

6.2.2. X10

6.2.3. Bacnet

6.2.4. LonWorks

6.2.5. Dali

6.2.6. Modbus

6.2.7. Ethernet

6.2.8. KNX

6.3. Wireless Protocols

6.3.1. Zigbee

6.3.2. Wi-Fi

6.3.3. Bluetooth

6.3.4. Z-Wave

6.3.5. Enocean

6.3.6. Thread

6.4. Hybrid Protocols

6.4.1. Insteon

6.4.2. C-Bus



7. Smart Home Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. Italy

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. U.K.

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. China

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. New Product Launches

8.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

8.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

8.4. Expansion



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Google LLC

9.2. Apple Inc.

9.3. Siemens AG

9.4. Amazon Inc.

9.5. United Technologies Corporation

9.6. Samsung

9.7. Honeywell International Inc.

9.8. Johnson Controls international PLC

9.9. Schneider Electric SE

9.10. LG Electronics Inc.

9.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.12. ABB Ltd.

9.13. ASSA ABLOY AB

9.14. General Electric Company

9.15. Legrand S.A.

9.16. Sony Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p04rxh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.