Hometap Chosen as Best Tech Work Culture Finalist in Timmy Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech in Motion selected Hometap as a 2019 finalist for the Best Tech Work Culture category in the annual Timmy Awards, where the event series recognizes the top local workplaces for tech professionals. Including Hometap, the finalists excel at the category’s criteria, from creating a rewarding team environment to promoting innovation, learning and technical creativity. Two Best Tech Work Culture awards will be announced at a live ceremony this October, one for Judge’s Choice and one for Community Favorite, which is chosen by public voting.

Hometap is a Boston-based startup that launched in 2017, offering homeowners a smart new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt.

In Boston’s competitive job market, creating and maintaining an innovative and happy work culture is paramount to success, for both hiring and retaining talent. Competitive benefits, continuous learning opportunities, and a nurturing environment are just some of the ways Hometap ensures its product and its team are at peak performance.

One of Hometap’s core values is to be a good neighbor, and they instill this value through the work they do both in and outside of the office. In the office, it’s about being there for team members, by being present, respectful, and supportive. One example of how this value is applied outside the office is the company’s annual volunteer day with a local Boston non-profit organization, Heading Home , to help low-income families move from shelter to permanent housing each summer.

“At Hometap, we believe that culture is contagious,” said Jeffrey Glass, CEO of Hometap. “We established core values early on that include transparency, owning one’s work, trust, and dependability, and we aspire to maintain them as we grow. It’s a privilege to be acknowledged for a culture that makes coming to work fun and rewarding.”

“We’re thrilled to continue to recognize and celebrate so many of the companies that are striving to better the lives and workplaces of their tech teams,” said Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion . “We get to grow with our local communities as an event series, which is why offering two awards this year is so exciting. It shows the innovation and growth of companies within the tech scene here.”

The local community voted online to determine which company will be crowned the best in tech as the Community Favorite, while the Judge’s Choice winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges. Aside from Best Tech Work Culture, the other award categories include: Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Workplace for Diversity. The complete list of 2019 Timmy Awards finalists can be found here.

During October, this free event will be open to the public and consist of tech demos, entertainment and networking with top tech leaders. If you are interested in learning more or attending Tech in Motion’s biggest event of the year, visit the Timmy Awards or your regional Timmy Awards event page to RSVP.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates , part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About Hometap

Hometap is a smart new loan alternative for tapping into home equity without taking on debt. Homeowners receive debt-free cash by selling a percentage of the equity in their homes to Hometap. They can use the cash for anything, from paying off credit-card debt to starting a business to buying a second home. When the home sells or the homeowner settles the investment, Hometap is paid out an agreed-upon percentage of the sale price or current appraised value. Learn more at https://www.hometap.com/ .

