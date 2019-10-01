SSD Supplier Status Report, Q2/19 - Provides SSD Revenue Market Share by Interface & Supplier
Shifts in SSD market share occurred in Q2/19 as some vendors benefited from the strong client OEM demand and a rebound in CSP demand.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by the interface and by the supplier.
Key Topics Covered
- Client OEM
- Client Channel
- Total Client
- Enterprise SATA SSD
- Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
- Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
- PCIe SSD
- PCIe Cloud SSD
- PCIe Enterprise SSD
- SAS SSD
- Total Enterprise SSDs
- Total SSDs
Companies Mentioned
- Intel
- Kingston
- Liteon
- Micron
- Samsung
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
