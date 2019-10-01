There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,678 in the last 365 days.

SSD Supplier Status Report, Q2/19 - Provides SSD Revenue Market Share by Interface & Supplier

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q2/19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shifts in SSD market share occurred in Q2/19 as some vendors benefited from the strong client OEM demand and a rebound in CSP demand.

This report provides the SSD revenue market share by the interface and by the supplier.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Client OEM
  2. Client Channel
  3. Total Client
  4. Enterprise SATA SSD
  5. Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
  6. Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
  7. PCIe SSD
  8. PCIe Cloud SSD
  9. PCIe Enterprise SSD
  10. SAS SSD
  11. Total Enterprise SSDs
  12. Total SSDs

Companies Mentioned

  • Intel
  • Kingston
  • Liteon
  • Micron
  • Samsung
  • Seagate
  • SK Hynix
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

