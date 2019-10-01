Global Laminating Adhesives Market Forecasts to 2024 - Featuring Profiles on Key Players Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Dow Chemical Company, and Arkema

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminating Adhesives Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), Resin (Polyurethane and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Industrial, and Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laminating adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 3.6 billion by 2024 from USD 2.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.9%.



This report provides detailed segmentation of the laminating adhesives market based on substrate, technology, resin type, application, and region.

The increasing urban population is a major factor for the rising demand for products such as medicines, beverages, FMCGs, and other consumer durables. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Volatility in raw material prices is likely to affect the overall production cost of laminating adhesives adversely.



The key companies profiled in this report are the Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), and Arkema (Bostik) (France).



The solvent-based technology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall laminating adhesives market during the forecast period

The solvent-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall laminating adhesives market in 2018. These adhesives are used in a variety of packaging applications. The solvent-based laminating adhesives offer properties such as high bond strength, lower emission, and lesser cure time. The solvent-based segment is expected to grow on the backbone of the food packaging industry, which is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.



The laminating adhesives market in the automotive & transportation end-use industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Laminating adhesives are preferred as a replacement for nuts & bolts and other conventional techniques owing to the lesser energy spent in the production of adhesives. Also, laminating adhesives provide more bonding strength than conventional techniques. Laminating adhesives are used in body panels, fenders, grille opening reinforcement (GOR), heat shields, headlamp reflectors, and pick up boxes in automotive. These will drive the demand for laminating adhesives.



APAC laminating adhesives market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC laminating adhesives market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for laminating adhesives owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for laminating adhesives in APAC.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Laminating Adhesives Market

4.2 Laminating Adhesives Market Growth, By Resin

4.3 Laminating Adhesives Market in APAC, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Laminating Adhesives Market Attractiveness

4.5 Laminating Adhesives Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.6 Laminating Adhesives Market: Growing Demand From APAC



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand From the APAC Region

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Customer-Friendly Packaging

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand From Packaged Food Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Performance Limitations of Water-Based Adhesives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Water-Based & Solvent-Less Adhesives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends in the Automotive Industry



6 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Resin

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Polyurethane Segment Dominates Overall Laminating Adhesives Market

6.3 Acrylic

6.3.1 Demand From Flexible Packaging Applications is Expected to Boost the Acrylic Laminating Adhesives Market

6.4 Others



7 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.2.1 Solvent-Based Technology Dominates Overall Laminating Adhesives Market

7.3 Water-Based

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Green and Sustainable Adhesives Drives the Water-Based Laminating Adhesives Market

7.4 Solvent-Less

7.4.1 Solvent-Less Technology is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Developed Economies Driving the Demand for Other Laminating Adhesives Segment



8 Laminating Adhesives Market, By End-Use Industry and Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Packaging Estimated to Be the Largest End-Use Industry of Laminating Adhesives

8.2.2 Food & Beverage

8.2.2.1 APAC is the Largest Market for Laminating Adhesives in the Food & Beverage Application

8.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.3.1 Large Population Boosting Consumption of Laminating Adhesives in Healthcare Sector

8.2.4 Consumer Products

8.2.4.1 Growth of E-Commerce Industry and Increase in Consumer Awareness Likely to Drive the Market in This Segment

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Growing Electronics Industry Driving Consumption of Laminating Adhesives in the Industrial Segment

8.3.2 Insulation

8.3.2.1 APAC Dominates Laminating Adhesives Market in Insulation Application

8.3.3 Window Films

8.3.3.1 Increasing Demand From Glazing Application is Expected to Boost the Market in This Segment

8.3.4 Electronics

8.3.4.1 Laminating Adhesives Widely Used in A Range of Electronics Applications

8.3.5 Other Applications

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.4.1 Laminative Adhesives Used in Automotive & Transportation to Improve Vehicle Efficiency



9 Laminating Adhesives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 China is the Largest Laminating Adhesives Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Japan's Adhesive Industry Declining Due to Maturity of Market

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 India to Register the Highest CAGR in the Laminating Adhesives Market

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Growth in Automotive Industry to Fuel Demand for Laminating Adhesives in South Korea

9.2.5 Taiwan

9.2.5.1 Domestic Consumption and Improved Infrastructural Investments are Driving the Market in Taiwan

9.2.6 Thailand

9.2.6.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials and Low Import Taxes are Supporting Growth of the Market

9.2.7 Malaysia

9.2.7.1 Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Trigger the Demand for Laminating Adhesives

9.2.8 Rest of APAC

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Technological Leadership and Strong R&D are Major Driving Factors in Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Packaging Industry Expected to Drive the French Laminating Adhesives Market

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Automotive Industry is A Major Consumer of Laminating Adhesive in the UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Consumer Goods Industries are Major Consumers of Laminating Adhesives in Italy

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.5.1 Financial Sanctions and Falling Oil Prices to Negatively Affect Russian Economy

9.3.6 Turkey

9.3.6.1 Turkey is Rapidly Emerging as One of the Fastest-Growing Markets in Europe

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.1.1 US Dominates the North American Laminating Adhesives Market

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Food & Beverages and Pharmaceutical Applications are Major Consumers of Laminating Adhesives in Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Automotive is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Application of Laminating Adhesives

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Growing Healthcare and Food Sectors are Expected to Propel the Demand for Laminating Adhesives

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization is the Primary Driver of the Laminating Adhesives Market

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Brazil Accounts for Largest Share of South American Laminating Adhesives Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Strategic Industrial Plan 2020 Supporting the Market for Laminating Adhesives

9.6.3 Colombia

9.6.3.1 Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Laminating Adhesives

9.6.4 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Investment & Expansion

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

11.2 H.B. Fuller Company

11.3 3M

11.4 DowDuPont Inc.

11.5 Ashland Inc.

11.6 Arkema (Bostik)

11.7 DIC Corporation

11.8 Coim Group

11.9 Vimasco Corporation

11.10 Flint Group

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Sika AG

11.11.2 Masterbond

11.11.3 Franklin International

11.11.4 Fujifilm Corporation

11.11.5 Paramet B.V.

11.11.6 Beijing Comens New Materials Co. Ltd.

11.11.7 Dymax Corporation

11.11.8 Bond Tech Industries

11.11.9 L.D.Davis

11.11.10 Sapici S.P.A.

11.11.11 Huber Group

11.11.12 Weilburger Holding GmbH.

11.11.13 Uflex Limited

11.11.14 Toyo-Morton Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltg053

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.