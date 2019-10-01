The Delma Group Inc. Held Its Annual Shareholders Meeting on Friday, September 27

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delma Group Inc. (CSE: DLMA) (the “Company” or “Delma”) annual Shareholders' Meeting was held on Friday, September 27 and the following resolutions put to the meeting were adopted.



During the meeting, the Company announced that it is changing its corporate name to Émergia Inc. The new name better reflects the Company’s business strategy and investment philosophy aimed at shareholders value creation. The new name will be implemented across the company's operations throughout the end of calendar year 2019.

The shareholders adopted the composition of the Board of Directors and appointed Messrs. Henri Petit, Hubert Marleau, François Castonguay, Joseph Cianci, Guy Charette, and Michael Kosub as Directors and Mr. Yves Séguin as Director and Chairman of the Board. The Chief Executive Officer sincerely thanks them for their willingness to participate in the work of the Board of Directors and its committees.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Bruno Dumais as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Dumais brings more than 20 years of senior management experience in public companies listed on the TSX and TSXV exchanges. He has led large teams through significant corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financings and other restructuring transactions during his career. Mr. Dumais was previously CFO of Maya Gold & Silver (TSX: MYA), a Moroccan producer of silver, CFO for KDA Group Inc. (TSX-V: KDA), and CFO and Vice-President, Finance of Mitec Telecom Inc. where he lead all financial and restructuring activities. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant since 1989 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR) and an International MBA from University of Ottawa.

Mr. Dumais replaces Mr. Joseph Cianci who has played an important role in the company since its inception. The Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer sincerely thank Mr. Cianci for his commitment to the Company and his contribution.

Shareholders also adopted resolutions relating to modifications to the Company’s share capital and the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year.

About The Delma Group Inc.:

Delma operates in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-suite residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Company’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop- to-own strategy that enables the group to capture development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

For more information, please visit www.delma.ca and www.sedar.ca. DLMA.CN

Source: The Delma Group Inc.

For more Information, please contact:

Bruno Dumais

CFO

T: 1.844.663.3565 (Ext. 102)

E: bruno.dumais@delma.ca



