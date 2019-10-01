Shifted Energy to Equip 2,400 Water Heaters in Hawaii with Grid-Interactive Technology to Create Virtual Power Plant

Company Partners with Hawaiian Electric and OATI to Engage and Reward Residents in Large Grid-Interactive Water Heater-based Grid Services Procurement

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shifted Energy has signed an agreement to incorporate its industry-leading grid-interactive water heaters (GIWH) into Hawaiian Electric Company’s emerging grid services market as part of a Grid Services Purchase Agreement led by Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI), the largest provider of software-as-a-service for grid operations in North America.

Shifted Energy will install up to 2,400 GIWH systems across Oahu and Maui, with a specific focus on hard-to-reach customers including low- and moderate-income, apartment dwellers, and renter communities. Under a five-year contract beginning in 2020, the combined GIWH systems will function as a 2.5-megawatt virtual power plant (VPP), making it one of the largest competitively procured GIWH deployments in the world. The units will respond in aggregate to signals from Hawaiian Electric to deliver key ancillary services such as fast frequency response, grid capacity increase and decrease – providing valuable services to the grid that will reward participants while enabling greater use of renewable energy.

“This landmark procurement validates the incredible potential of electric water heaters as valuable distributed energy resources that can support the utility and grid while simultaneously engaging and empowering hard-to-reach residents in Hawaii’s renewable energy future,” said Forest Frizzell, Shifted Energy CEO. “As one of the largest grid-interactive water heater-based virtual power plants in the world, this project will showcase our technology’s scalability, flexibility and value to both customers and utilities.”

“We are excited to have Shifted Energy join the OATI Energy Alliance and provide real-time aggregation of behind-the-meter water heater assets,” said Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, OATI president and CEO. “With Shifted Energy’s water heaters, all Hawaiian consumers can interactively power the distribution-centric grid of the future with a Grid Services Program that benefits everyone.”

“Electric water heaters -- especially residential systems - offer an invaluable collection of thermal storage resources that can be a key contributor to load flexibility,” said Richard Barone, Hawaiian Electric director of demand response. “OATI’s partnership with Shifted Energy, a Hawai‘i-based company, is an important step in helping Hawaiian Electric realize this potential while providing value directly to customers.”

Grid Services Program Benefits Customers and the Grid

The Hawaiian Electric project is an example of networked residential water heaters simultaneously providing convenience to users and services to the grid – with participating customers receiving compensation. Hawaiian Electric provides electric bill credits to customers participating in the Grid Services program in return for making the thermal energy stored in their grid-interactive water heaters available to Shifted Energy to create the virtual power plant.

Shifted Energy’s technology can rapidly and efficiently retrofit any existing electric water heater into a GIWH device to deliver grid services at a fraction of the cost of other storage technologies. Networks of GIWH devices, which function like batteries to provide flexible load, can help utilities overcome the challenge of balancing generation with customer demand, as well as support renewable energy integration.

Shifted Energy’s off-tank controller can be installed in less than 20 minutes and requires no plumbing modifications or tank-connected sensors. Its cellular communications platform with integrated cyber security enables real-time monitoring, control and verification; negates any reliance on customer internet or communications; and increases asset uptime and reliability. The company’s machine learning algorithms maximize available grid service capacity from each water heater while minimizing adverse impacts on a customer’s access to hot water.

About Shifted Energy

Shifted Energy accelerates the integration of renewable energy by developing and deploying software and controllers that retrofit electric water heaters into fleets of thermal energy storage assets. Using its industry-leading virtual power plant software, Shifted Energy aggregates these assets to help stabilize the grid, absorb excess renewable energy, and decrease peak demand at a fraction of the cost of batteries, helping to engage hard-to-reach customers, such as renters and multi-family apartment dwellers, in the renewable energy transformation. For more information, visit www.shiftedenergy.com .

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Working alongside Utility providers and their customers, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines. OATI is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management products and services. OATI is the first and only Grid Services provider to Hawaiian Electric, and leads a team of companies, including Shifted Energy and others, to deliver a comprehensive Grid Services program to Hawaiian Electric. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.oati.com.

About Hawaiian Electric

For over 125 years, Hawaiian Electric Company has provided the energy that has fueled the islands' development from a Hawaiian kingdom to a modern American state. Hawaiian Electric Company and its subsidiaries – Maui Electric Company and Hawaiʻi Electric Light Company -- serve 95 percent of the state’s 1.4 million residents on the islands of O‘ahu, Maui, Hawai‘i Island, Lānaʻi and Moloka‘i. www.hawaiianelectric.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/077a9f4c-3e7c-4dbd-8e6e-63838643afdf

Shifted Energy's Grid-Interactive Water Heater technology



