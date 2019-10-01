Speakers announced for M&A Worldwide’s global conference in Toronto connecting Canadian Private Equity with international M&A experts

/EIN News/ -- Hosted by Canadian advisor Robbinex on October 24, limited seats are available at

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&A Worldwide (MAWW) announced the speakers who will deliver M&A insight to Canadian and North American businesses at its semi-annual global conference being held for the first time in Toronto. Limited seats are available at the one-day Inter-exchange on Thursday October 24 providing corporate and strategic buyers the unique opportunity to connect with MAWW business brokers and M&A experts from around the world.

Speakers include:

Dr. Mark DeVolder, Change Expert, Author and Internationally Acclaimed Motivational Speaker will reveal why 70 per cent of most change initiatives fail to achieve their stated goals. Recognized as a global authority on transitions, DeVolder has presented his high-energy, humour-filled business acumen to the largest and most successful organizations in the world. In his keynote “Harnessing the Hurricane”, DeVolder will unveil straightforward strategies that produce dramatic results.

Buck Young, Co-Founder and Executive Director, CannTx Life Science will share his experiences in the Cannabis Industry as a grower and leading developer in the micropropagation of clones and the “Million Dollar Room”.

Ann Watterworth & Tilly Gray, Partners, Cassels Brock will provide a glimpse into future changes in the governance of business by national laws, rules and regulations and how to be prepared to work within the legal parameters in the changing world.

Mark Arciero, Founder & CEO of INTERIM CEO and Private Equity Services will discuss the exponential growth of due diligence and the importance of management and processes in tomorrow’s acquisitions.

Robert Maxwell, CEO, TGT Solutions will provide practical advice and techniques for using technology to increase your business.

Merle Ballaigues, President, Thomas International will share his expertise into the science of psychometrics in transitioning a business.

Eric Mattson, Principal, Excellere Partners will present his first-hand insight into the inside workings of a Private Equity Group.

Mark Robbins, Senior Researcher, The Institute on Governance (IOG) will outline the need for developing guidelines and rules for the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance.

About The Changing World Conference

Hosted by MAWW’s Canadian advisor Robbinex, the 31st M&A Worldwide Conference will be held in downtown Toronto from October 23 – 25, 2019. The Conference theme is “The Changing World” and will feature presentations from lawyers, economists, bankers and futurists on the huge changes in technology and how not adapting to those changes could result in failure.

The Inter-exchange Day on Thursday October 24 will highlight local market insight and expertise from 60 M&A advisors providing attendees with the inside track on emerging business opportunities and trends from every corner of the globe. The one-day agenda within the conference features keynote addresses followed by five action-packed hours of individual presentations to M&A advisors for buyers to address all delegates, one-on-one meetings followed by an evening networking dinner event. Seats are limited. Registration fee for the day is C$575.

For more information or to register for the Inter-exchange Day visit: http://m-a-worldwide.ca/toronto2019

About MAWW

M&A Worldwide (MAWW) is a global network of M&A advisory firms established in 2004 currently comprised of 50 firms in 42 countries. In 2018, MAWW members completed 423 transactions with a value of US$4.7B including 202 sell side, 103 buy side, and 118 financing deals. For more information visit m-a-worldwide.com.

About Robbinex

Robbinex Inc. is an entrepreneurial advisory team who has successfully supported more than 1,000 mid-sized business owners across North America to achieve their goals. Robbinex specializes in creating business transitions that are the best professional and personal fit for each business owner by utilizing one of the 14 Alternatives to Selling. Robbinex offers entrepreneurs proven, cross-functional advisory services including M&A, strategic planning, annual evaluations, family business planning, wealth management and value enhancement services. For more information visit robbinex.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Rennie

Robbinex Inc.

Vice President, Marketing & Client Relations

289-235-7552 ext. 217

dana@robbinex.com



