Brazil Automotive OEM's Entry-Exit Strategies and Market Trends, 2018 - ROTA 2030 to Revive the Brazilian Automotive Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Automotive OEM's Entry-Exit Strategies and Market Trends, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aim of the study is to research, analyze and forecast the movement of the Brazilian automotive market based on the prevailing scenario. It also throws light on hot topics such as taxation policy revision and exit and entry of key players.



The Brazilian automotive market is currently the 8th largest in the world. Passenger vehicle sales in 2018 were just under 2.5 million units growing over 13.8% from 2017. Brazil was one of the few countries in the world that registered such positive growth, especially amongst developing economies.



In 2012, the government introduced its 'INNOVAR' program to boost the production of fuel-efficient vehicles and motivate international vehicle manufacturers to invest in the country. This was primarily done through the process of managing tax exemptions for international companies. The program which expired in 2017, despite getting a lot of negative feedback, did manage to boost investments, production, and thereby sales in the country, bringing in more choice of vehicles and models.



After the 'INNOVAR' program expired, the government instituted a new directive known as ROTA 2030. With the primary intention of focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability, this comprehensive economic platform was meant to progress innovation in areas such as research and development, vehicle safety, and logistics among others. This program was especially meant to push the industry to accelerate its development in the production of hybrid and electric vehicles.



However, despite the government's pro-activeness, several major OEMs including VW, GM, and Ford have exited the market threatening to derail the growth in the market.



This research also provides insights into what OEMs and policy makers should consider in order to make the ROTA 2030 a success. Considering various factors including modernization of facilities, leveraging flexible policies and E.V. technology benchmarking, this research casts a wide net for anyone interested in the market and what the expected growth could be.



Key Features



Some of the key objectives for the research will be to provide a clear understanding of the following:

Market measurements and dynamics - Market size, key players' contributions, forecasting, and trends

Market entry options and investment plans - Discuss available options to enter the Brazilian automotive market, planned investments of major OEMs

Exit strategies of key automotive players - Impact of exit on Brazilian auto industry and discussion on route adopted to exit

INOVAR Vs. ROTA 2030 - Incentives and taxation policy

Key Issues Addressed

What are the impacts of new policy (ROTA 2030) that replaced Inovar Auto Directive?

What are the expected transformational shifts in the next couple of years?

Who are the dominant players in the market?

How will exit and entry of key automotive players impact the market?

What is the value of planned investments to be made by auto makers?

Companies Mentioned



Ford

GM

VW

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary Key - Findings

Transformational Shifts and Vehicle Sales Improvement

Market Share Of Key OEMs

New Policy and Investments

Impact of Exits On Brazilian Auto Industry

Current and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope and Objectives

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Measurements and Dynamics

Key Trends - Brazilian Automotive Market

Light Vehicles Sales Forecast - Brazil, 2015-2023F

PV Vs. LCV Sales Forecast - Brazil, 2015-2023F

PV Market Share - Top OEMs: Brazil, 2018 and 2019 (Jan-May)

4. Market Entry Options

Overview of Market Entry Models - Brazil

Comparison of Various Market Entry Options - Brazil

Key Areas To Consider For New Investors - Brazil

Planned Investment By Key OEMs In Brazil

5. Exit Strategies Of Key Players

Impact of Exits On Brazil's Auto Industry

Exit of OEMs in Brazil

Exit of Automotive Suppliers in Brazil

6. INNOVAR Vs. ROTA 2030

Introduction - INOVAR Auto Directive and ROTA 2030

INOVAR Auto Directive Vs. ROTA 2030

Overview of INOVAR Auto Directive

Overview of ROTA 2030

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Brazil Market Trends and Automotive OEM's Entry-Exit Strategies

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Conclusions and Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

9. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mulyqt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.