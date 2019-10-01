E-Commerce for the Global Lighting Industry, 2012-2022 - Featuring Direct Interviews with Leading Lighting Manufacturers & Distributors Operating in the e-Commerce Business
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce for the Lighting Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyses the development of E-commerce sales in the lighting fixtures industry to nowadays and future prospects considering the diffusion and the new possibilities opened by digital technologies and providing market data on the incidence of e-commerce sales in the lighting fixtures industry, by country/geographical area (Europe, America, Asia) and by segment (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor lighting).
Companies showed in the report include: lighting manufacturers selling through e-commerce, E-tailers, Distributors with e-commerce operations (bricks & clicks) and wholesalers. Short profiles of leading E-commerce players, sales data and market shares are included.
Countries and geographical area analysed: Europe (mainly Western Europe), North America (mainly the United States), Asia (mainly China, India and Japan).
The report has been carried out using the following tools:
- Field research including direct interviews with leading lighting manufacturers and distributors operating in the e-commerce business
- Desk analysis and comparison for a sample of over 200 companies using e-commerce (mainly US, Europe and China based)
- Analysis of CSIL databases concerning lighting fixtures sector worldwide
- Processing of official statistics and various e-commerce related sources worldwide
Market Highlights
Between 2012 and 2018 E-commerce for the lighting fixtures sector registered an average yearly 18% growth according to the author's estimates.
If we include both B2C and B2B business, the e-commerce market for lighting fixtures worldwide is estimated to account approximately 6% of total lighting fixtures sales, worth about USD 8.5 billion at retail prices.
Residential and commercial lighting segments are the ones that registered the higher incidence in the e-commerce transactions.
The penetration of e-commerce is higher in North America (8%) where over 90% of e-commerce business is developed in the United States. In a few years, e-commerce in China developed at a very rapid path and reached a similar penetration level than the one in North America. In Asia-Pacific, India is currently the fastest-growing market for e-commerce in the lighting fixtures. E-commerce penetration in the lighting fixtures business stood at around 4.5% in Europe in 2018 with the United Kingdom and Germany to be the largest marketplaces.
Looking at the different distributors the study estimated that about 37% of worldwide e-commerce sales is in the hand of wholesalers (for example, Rexel operates dozens of e-commerce sites throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific). The fastest-growing category is the E-tailers (+25% since 2012) which includes global e-commerce platforms (like the giant Amazon), specialist lighting webstores (like Lampenwelt) and furniture webstores (like Wayfair, Pepperfry). Only a few manufacturers operate their own web shop.
Lighting retailers are competing especially on the customer experience investing a huge amount of money on the so-called omnichannel approach. Through this approach, the coexistence of physical stores and webstore might be an advantage.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION: Research Tools, Terminology and Methodological Notes
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. E-COMMERCE FOR LIGHTING FIXTURES
- An overview of the lighting fixtures market: Consumption of lighting fixtures in 70 countries grouped by geographical areas, 2012-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts.
- E-commerce for the lighting fixtures, basic data: Consumption of lighting fixtures and E-commerce sales by segment (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor) and by country/region (Europe, MENA, North America, Latin America, China, India, Asia, Others, World).
- Models of an e-commerce business: Lighting Manufacturers, Wholesalers, and B2B business, Brick-and-Click companies (dealers with physical stores and webstore), E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies).
4. ACTIVITY TREND
- E-commerce growth
- E-commerce sales of lighting fixtures by country/region, 2012, 2016 and 2018. USD million and percentage share.
- E-commerce sales of lighting fixtures. Performance by country/region, 2018/2012. Average yearly % growth.
- E-commerce sales of lighting fixtures. Distributors by category. Dimension, market share and average growth 2018/2012.
- The business evolution and organization: Omni-channel approach; Mobile shopping tips; Advertising strategies; Social media; Home delivery vs click and collect; Payment methods.
5. EUROPE - NORTH AMERICA - ASIA
- For each area:
- Sector overview
- Consumption of lighting fixtures and E-commerce sales, 2018
- E-commerce sales of lighting fixtures, penetration and average growth in the main markets, 2018/2012
- Lighting manufacturers selling through e-commerce
- E-commerce sales of lighting fixtures in a sample of companies
- Sample of companies by distribution channel
- Leading e-commerce players
- Leading e-commerce websites also selling lighting fixtures
- Leading e-commerce websites by kind of product
- Residential and Technical lighting
6. GLOBAL E-COMMERCE EVOLUTION
- Sector values and performance
- World: Telephone, broadband, and mobile subscriptions, 2010-2017
- Individuals using the internet, mobile and fixed subscriptions by region, 2010-2017
- World: E-commerce retail sales worldwide, 2016-2021, in values and percentages
Companies Mentioned
- AEC Illuminazione
- Artemide
- Astro Lighting
- Aurora Lighting
- Axo Light
- Bega
- Beghelli
- Brilliant
- Briloner
- Bro
- Cariboni
- CU Phosco
- Dar Lighting
- Davide Groppi
- Delta Light
- Dialight
- Dietal
- Disano
- DW Windsor
- Eclatec
- Eglo
- Erco
- Etap
- Europhane
- Fagerhult
- Faro
- Feilo Sylvania
- Flos
- Forma & Funzione
- Foscarini
- Glamox
- iGuzzini
- Ikea
- Kreon
- L&S
- LED Group
- Led Linear
- LEDS-C4
- Ledvance
- LightMakers
- Linea Light
- Lival
- Lled
- Louis Poulsen
- LTS Licht
- Lucibel
- Lumenpulse
- Luxiona
- Markslojd
- Martin Professional
- Molto Luce
- Nordeon
- Nordic Light
- Norka
- NVC
- Occhio
- Opple
- Osram
- Performance in Lighting
- Ragni
- Regent
- RZB
- Schrder
- Searchlight
- Selux
- SG Armaturen
- Signify (Philips Lighting)
- Simes
- SLV
- Tamlite
- Targetti
- Thorpe
- Tospo
- Trato
- Trilux
- Tulux
- V-Tac
- Verpan
- Viabizzuno
- Viokef
- Waldmann
- Windfall
- WOFI
- Xal
- Zemper
- Zumtobel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfu8pp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.