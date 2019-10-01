Registration is now open for SMi’s 14th Annual Parallel Trade Conference 2020

Parallel Trade 2020

SMi Reports: Registration is open for Europe’s only Parallel Trade conference and exhibition taking place in February 2020 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is delighted to announce the highly anticipated Parallel Trade Conference 2020 which will commence on 4th-5th February in London. As the only B2B parallel trade conference in Europe , this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade. The 2020 event will hold a particular place of significance on shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights.Furthermore, the FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) will be coming into effect in February 2020. This conference will give companies affected the perfect opportunity to discuss and consider the impact that the FMD implementation will have on their practices and on the market.This two-day agenda offers interested parties peer-to-peer networking with Cross Border Trade Analysts, Directors, Director European Affairs, Director Market Access, Engagement Managers, European Trade Operations Directors, Executive Directors, Export Managers, Supply Management Analysts and many more.Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 31st October 2019 www.parallel-trade.com/einpr1 Key speakers attending:Co-chairs:• Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies• Richard Freudenberg, Secretary General British Association, European Pharmaceutical DistributorsFeatured speakers:• Dr. David W. Guest, Manager, Parallel Import Unit, Licensing Division, MHRA• Aleksandra Bzdzikot, IP Lawyer, Swiss Pharma International AG• Morten Bj. Petersen, Owner & Principle Advisor, European Business Advisory and Chairman of the Future Relations Committee of the British Chamber of Commerce to the EU• Jeremy Blum, Partner, Bristows LLC• Martin Slegl, General Manager CZ&SK, IQVIA• Peter Bogaert, Managing Partner, Covington & Burling• Wesley Lepla, Regulatory Lawyer, Covington & Burling• John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.• Farasat Bokhari, Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, University of East Anglia• Shabnam Hanassab, Engagement Manager, IQVIA• Christopher Stothers, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer• Nick Kaye, Superintendent Pharmacist, Narrowcliff PharmacyThere will also be two half-day pre-conference workshops commencing on 3rd February:Plus two pre-conference interactive workshopsWorkshop A : Parallel Trade and Brexit… Where are we now?Tushar Patel, Principal Consultant, Key Pharmaceuticals LtdWorkshop B: Understanding IP, regulatory and competition law issues in pharmaceutical parallel tradeJohn Schmidt, Partner, Antitrust, Arnold & Porter Kaye ScholerFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at www.parallel-trade.com/einpr1 Parallel Trade Conference 20204th-5th February 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



