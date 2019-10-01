Global Protective Relay Marketplace in Electric Utilities, 2019-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Study of the Protective Relay Marketplace in Electric Utilities: 2019-2022: All 4 Volumes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Four-Volume Report



This study of the Protective Relay Marketplace: 2019-2022 is a four volume, multi-client market report. Participants in this market study include utility engineers and managers from investor-owned utilities, municipal and provincial utilities, cooperative utilities within the United States and Canada, together with national power systems throughout the world.



The study measures current market sizes and contains projections on a world region basis for 2019-2022. The entire research program defines the product and market requirements which suppliers must meet in order to successfully participate in one or more of these diverse world market regions.



The publisher estimates from their earlier 2016 relay market study indicate that the North American protective relay market stood at almost $600 million for both utility and industrial applications. It will be important for the P&C community to learn how changes in the world market conditions since 2016 will affect the outlook for 2019-2022.



Methodology



Field survey work is conducted using a mix of primary research methods including personal interviews, mail surveys, faxes, e-mail and follow-up telephone interviews. Over the past 18 years, more than 1,000 utility officials have participated in one or more grid modernization and protective relay-related studies.

Volumes 1 & 2



The survey-based findings in Volumes 1 (North American Market) and 2 (International Market) will discuss the following:

Percentage of digital/microprocessor relays in installed base and planned for new and retrofit applications purchases

Estimates of annual budgets for protective relay hardware purchases

Communications approach for wide area networks

Relay communications protocol requirements

Types of relay scheme redundancy used for microprocessor-based relaying terminals

Uses of IEC 61850 within the substation, for protection, for control, and for SCADA communications

Outsourcing trends for relay testing, engineering, integration

Volume 3



Introduction

Executive Summary

Protective Relay Market Sub-segments

Trends and Observations on the North American Relay Market

Accompanying North American Market Share Tables and Charts:

North American Factory Shipments of Protective Relays By Market Segment By Protective Relay Application By North American Relay Manufacturers

Global Factory Shipments of Protective Relays

Supplier Profile Overview of the Protective Relay Marketplace

Global Protective Relay Market Information and Size Estimates

Volume 4



Company Profiles of over 25 major relay manufacturers and related equipment providers including (but not limited to):

ABB

Alstom Grid USA Inc.

Arcteq Relay Ltd.

Basler Electric

Beckwith Electric Company

CEE Relays Ltd.

Comlec Pte. Ltd.

Cooper Power Systems

Crompton Instruments Division

Eaton Corporation

ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd.

Fanox Electronic S.L.

FKI Switchgear

GE Multilin

ICE Group

NariRelays Electric Co. Ltd.

Orion Italia

RFL Electronics

Schneider Electric

SEL (Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.)

Siemens (REYROLLE and SIPROTEC)

Toshiba

ZIV

