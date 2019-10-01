Nabis Holdings Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Nicole Rusaw as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis™” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has appointed Nicole Rusaw, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective October 1, 2019, further strengthening the Company’s leadership team.



Ms. Rusaw is an accomplished finance and accounting executive with over 15 years of experience working with public biopharma and pharma companies trading on both the TSX and NASDAQ. In addition to her strong financial reporting and regulatory compliance background, Ms. Rusaw has had significant exposure to strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and equity financings.

Shay Shnet, CEO and Director of Nabis, commented, “Nicole is a welcomed addition to the executive management team at Nabis. Bringing extensive public company financial and leadership experience, her appointment will be instrumental in supporting the next phase of the Company’s strategic plan. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

“It is an exciting time to join the Nabis team as the Company diligently builds the foundation of its business. It is clear to me that the Company has a long future ahead and I am thrilled to be a part of the Nabis story,” commented Ms. Rusaw, CFO of Nabis.

Ms. Rusaw is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Accounting Co-op Degree from Brock University.

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The risks are without limitations: that the acquisitions will be completed by the Company or completed upon the terms disclosed; the price for cannabis and related products will remain consistent and the consumer demand remains strong; availability of financing to the Company to develop the retail locations; retention of key employees and management; changes in State and/or municipal regulations of retail operations and changes in government regulations generally. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: 212-896-1267

Nabis@kcsa.com

Company Contact:

Shay Shnet, CEO and Director

PH: 905-581-5521 x107

info@nabisholdings.com



