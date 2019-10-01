Smile Direct Club to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30 on Tuesday, November 12 after market close.



Alison Sternberg, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Investor Relations, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 136904923.



An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com .

About SmileDirectClub



SmileDirectClub is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Visit SmileDirectClub.com for more information.



Contact:

Investors: Alison Sternberg, VP of Investor Relations, investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com

Media: Kim Atkinson, VP of Communications; Carrie Moore, Sr. Director, Public Relations, press@smiledirectclub.com



